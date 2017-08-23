Dance studio completes westward expansion

Photos by Melissa Meske

With a change in ownership earlier this spring, the new owners of The Max Sports have taken the word “change” very much to heart.

Owners Tom and Vickie Maxwell are no strangers to it and keep change a part of their regular routine. Formerly known for many years in Alton as Metro Sports, The Max is now home to the westward expansion of Vickie’s dance studios, Dazzler Dance Company.

While keeping her Studio East open at its home for the last 5 1/2 years near the grounds of the St. Louis Regional Airport inside Fitness & Fun, 1137 East Airline Drive in East Alton, Vickie said she felt there was much emerging talent coming out of the west that needed access to high-caliber dance instruction and technique development. From that vision, Dazzler Dance Company’s Studio West was born.

“I’ve been operating Fitness & Fun and the Dazzler Dance Company for 5 1/2 years, but my history with dance began with my daughter when she was just 2 1/2 years old,” Vickie said. “She is 20 now.”

Vickie is referring to her and Tom’s daughter, Katie, who has been dancing for more than 18 years and is one of the studio’s instructors. Katie is known not only as a dance teacher, but also as an award-winning choreographer and owner of Glitzee Barre, a dance product shop she opened in 2016 next to Fitness and Fun. She is also the coach of Bethalto’s Trimpe Middle School dance team.

Between the two studios, Dazzler Dance Company has 14 teachers on staff, providing instruction and developing talent in dance and tumbling. Once enrolled, students can participate in classes at either location.

“We have both recreational and competition classes, and our teachers teach at both levels.” Vickie said. “They are qualified, experienced, and competent.”

“At the competitive level, we win awards,” she said. “When we compete, we bring them home, in both choreography and in sportsmanship. We are able to compete at the top levels of all the competitions we enter, but we really also shine when it comes to our level of sportsmanship. We really push the importance of being a good sport to our students.”

The studio offers ballet and tap classes to the younger ages, and adds in a jazz option as they get a little older.

“We also have a Saturday drop-in hip-hop class with two sections: one for 10 and under and the other for 11 and up,” Vickie said.

The hip hop drop-in class is just $5 per child.

“And we are planning to add step classes very soon,” she said.

The dance classes will be accompanied by three recitals each year — in the summer, at Christmastime, and again around May. Students also perform in community parades throughout the year, and at sporting events such as school basketball games. The competition season for dance runs from February through June.

“With Dazzler Dance, you do not have to buy costumes for your dancers. We rent them. We have thousands,” Vickie said. “We dye them, sew them, change them up. With other dance studios, you have to buy costumes, and that gets expensive quickly. It also takes up a lot of storage space at home.”

Vickie teaches sewing classes in the summer months to her students who are in competitive dance as well.

“You’d be amazed at how eager they are to learn how to design their own pieces,” she said.

All levels of tumbling classes are available at Dazzler Dance, too. One-year-old tumblers can even take part in the Me and My Buddy classes, accompanied by their favorite adult partner.

“We are looking at our expansion into the Alton area, and hoping to work with children as early as preschool. If they show talent and interest, it’s good to start them as early as possible,” Vickie said. “You want them to have fun, but you also want them to learn the right technique and terminology, especially if they want to keep going.”

Membership at The Max Sports is not required for children to take part in the dance and tumbling classes offered at Dazzler’s Alton studio.

“And since it’s our first year here, we are not requiring any registration fee for class sign-up,” Vickie said. “Students will just pay $35 and be able to take part in all our one-hour classes.”

While more specialty classes are being brainstormed for the younger generation of dancers, there is nothing on their schedule for adults who want to dance.

“We just haven’t had a high enough interest level expressed to make that commitment, but we would be willing to look more closely at it if the interest was high,” she said. “It’s hard to find instructors to work with the adults, though, so there would need to be significant interest, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility.”

The studio’s hours are 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. until noon Saturdays. For more information, call the dance company’s Alton studio directly at (618) 971-2031 or follow their Facebook page, Dazzler Dance Company at The Max Sports.

Vickie and Tom have also expanded operations into a way of giving back.

“(It’s) something we’ve always tried to do,” Vickie said.

“We wanted to make what we are doing here accessible,” Tom said. “No matter who you are, you could do something here.”

Their recently formed nonprofit is known as Max for Kids. Providing annual scholarships, mostly at the high school level, they are working to provide resources so children from throughout the Riverbend can participate in what truly interests them.

“We have created an application process that can be completed online or in person,” Tom said. “It asks the child to identify specifically what they want to participate in, then we do what it takes to make it happen.”

There are no limitations or income levels built in.

“We’ve already received a few applications,” he said.

They are also working with a community scholars program known as the Latitude Collaborative, providing space in their facility for the after-school tutoring program run by Megan Tyler out of a part of what used to be the racquetball court of the former Metro Sports.

“Not only do the students come here every day after school for tutoring, they also work with two of our trainers, learning about personal health and wellness,” Tom said.

The mission of Max for Kids is to provide resources and opportunities for growth and development for children and young adults. The Maxwells are now actively seeking donors of all types to help make their mission a successful one.

“One hundred percent of what is given goes right back out,” Vickie said.

They have a raffle under way of a jersey and baseball signed by former Cardinals shortstop Ozzie Smith, with the drawing set for Sept. 1. Tickets are $5 each, or 3 for $10. Those who wish to help, by purchasing raffle tickets or by donating, can call The Max Sports at (618) 462-1066 for more information.

Hours for The Max Sports, 2300 N. Henry St. in Alton, are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

With all the change this former YMCA building has seen since it was first built back in 1967, the new outlook and energy brought in by the Maxwells seems to also bring with it a brighter sense of life and vitality. That could also be, in part, an effect of all the new lighting, paint, and many structural enhancements evidenced throughout the facility since their arrival as well.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter