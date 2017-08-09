Delivery room

Longtime friends Eric Scroggins and Justin Sandbach grew up in the local area, often wondering how great it would be to have chili cheese fries or homemade root beer delivered right to their door when their stomachs began to grumble.

“Justin and I have known each other for years and we have talked about doing this for a while,” Scroggins said. “The more we looked into it, the more we realized the need. There are great, quality restaurants that do not deliver, so we wanted to create a gateway to provide the community the opportunity to have food delivered directly to their door.”

The two buddies, with no prior restaurant experience, spent three months organizing their plans, hiring drivers and getting area restaurants on board. Last weekend, To-Go Delivery officially opened for business.

“Some of the (locally owned) family places were a bit more hesitant to sign on, but they saw the model and recognized that we were local,” Sandbach, of Carlinville, said. “You can see that this is where things are trending; people are doing their shopping online. This opens up a whole new opportunity to reach more customers, and these restaurants are now fully committed and excited about this.”

Shawn Soto of Wood River, who also works as part of the To-Go team, echoes the feeling that this is a new era for delivery in the Riverbend and surrounding areas.

“A lot of these restaurants have been open for 30, 40 years, and the delivery demand has been there but has never been offered,” Soto said. “It is great to be able to offer that service for them now.”

“Roma’s Pizza told us they have had requests for delivery for decades,” Scroggins added. “Had we been a national franchise, they may not have trusted us to do this, but knowing we are a locally owned and created business and committed to the area made a difference.”

First day of operations was Aug. 5, with what the owners called a “strong and steady opening.” The weeks of passing out fliers (more than 6,000) and posting on social media seemed to pay off, and within days the Wood River-based center of operations spread to the Edwardsville area.

Now, restaurants in Alton and Collinsville are being added, as well.

“I live in Wood River and I often drive to Edwardsville to get food,” Scroggins said. “I would have loved to have had a service like this, so we just created one.”

Customers can go to the website and select their restaurant of choice, order from the menu, pay online and then wait for delivery. Any restaurant on the list within a 15-mile radius can be used, with a $4.99 delivery charge within 10 miles and $7.50 delivery charge for destinations between 10 and 15 miles away (tips to delivery drivers are not included in the price, so don’t be cheap).

With 42 drivers on hand, To-Go Delivery is equipped to be expeditious with orders.

“We reached out to the Madison County Veterans Assistance Commission and got several drivers that way,” Sandbach said. “We are committed to employing veterans as much as we can.

“We also sat down with our drivers and interviewed each one, so people can be confident that we have a great team of drivers delivering for them.”

Long-term goals for the team include branching out to the St. Louis area, while keeping the Riverbend area the hub and the focus of the business.

Delivery hours are 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., seven days a week (orders can also be scheduled for delivery at specific times). For more information, go to the website, visit the Facebook page at To-Go Delivery, or call (202) 888-TOGO. Apps through the Apple store and Google Play will be available within the coming week.

Who’s on the list

Restaurants currently on the To-Go Delivery list:

Alton Sports Tap, Alton

Firehouse Subs, Alton

Castelli’s Restaurant at 255, Alton

Shogun, Alton

Sherry’s Snacks, Alton

Morrison’s Irish Pub, Alton

Germania Brew Haus, Alton

Roma’s Pizza, Bethalto

Laux Brickhouse Grille, Bethalto

El Mezcal, Bethalto

Geno’s 140 Club, Bethalto

Casa Romero, East Alton

222 Artisan Bakery, Edwardsville

Gulf Shores, Edwardsville

Source Juicery, Edwardsville

Laurie’s Place, Edwardsville

Cleveland Heath, Edwardsville

Bella Milano, Edwardsville

Bull and Bear, Edwardsville

Mr. Curry’s India, Edwardsville

Applebee’s, Glen Carbon

Big Boy’s Q, Wood River

Charlie’s Drive-In, Wood River

King Louie’s Drive-In, Wood River

Madison’s Tea Room, Wood River

haveittogo.com

