Designing dreams for decades

A fourth-generation family business that provides service to other families for generations, and from the same spot where it began serving customers nearly 93 years ago. These days, it’s a story that is fast becoming merely a page in history with each passing year.

But for one Edwardsville business, that is its story.

Four generations of the Mueller family have worked at — and eventually owned — Kitchenland at 201 W. High St. in downtown Edwardsville. Ron Mueller stepped in to lead the business about eight years ago — when his father, Richard, retired, “or at least semi-retired,” Ron said, smiling.

The business has been serving homeowners and home builders since 1925 from the same location where it began, first as a lumberyard. It was in the late 1960s when its focus shifted from the lumberyard to exclusively kitchen design. Kitchenland also designs baths and handles custom and stock cabinet products to accommodate customers’ visions and budgets.

“Al Stoltz started the business in 1925 with a couple of partners,” Ron Mueller said. “My grandpa, Victor Mueller, was an employee then. As each partner left, grandpa would buy up their stock in the business. In the 1940s, he had enough stock to gain controlling interest. My dad, Richard, started working here right out of high school and was an employee for many years before taking over the reins in the ‘60s from Grandpa Victor.

“Dad wanted to do more cabinets,” Mueller said. “At first grandpa resisted, but once dad did a few displays that proved to be quite profitable, grandpa was on board. It was in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s that the lumber was completely gone.”

Ron Mueller said he took over operations gradually from his dad.

“I worked part time here in high school first,” he said. “I graduated from high school in 1977, and I’ve been here ever since. My dad retired about seven or eight years ago, but I still don’t make major decisions without pop’s input.

“Part of the reason we’re still here after all this time is because Pop always insisted upon plowing dollars back into the business first, then sharing success with the staff through bonuses. ‘In the good years, share the profit,’ was his practice. And everybody who has worked here seems to have been here their whole lives. We’ve built the business to be like a little family itself. That gave us longevity — of employing good people and being able to take good care of good customers,” Mueller said.

Although Mueller has shifted his work focus to more of the operation side and is more away from the design work, his formidable design team also has been with Kitchenland for a long time. Lisa Costin has 25 years of service under her belt, while fellow designer Kristin Sangiolo has 7 years.

Costin and Sangiolo work full time as designers for the company. Lori Freidel works part time while completing interior design coursework and learning the kitchen and bath business.

“Without seeming to be sexist in any way, I’ve found that our women designers are exceptionally good at kitchens,” Mueller said. “They are just awesome at it. They know color, workflow, and do a superior job at making our customers’ dreams come true.

“Our designers make the most efficient use of the customer’s space and of their dollars,” he said. “And we provide continued service after the sale — decades after the sale in fact — which also sets us apart. Taking in account any warranties in place at the time of purchase, our customers incur little to no charge for these follow-up services. If we design and install the kitchen or bath, there’s almost never a charge for a follow-up repair.”

They also provide service, at minimal rates, for kitchens and baths they didn’t design or install.

“We are still servicing customers whose kitchens we installed over 50 years ago,” he said. “And we have second- and third-generation families coming in to buy from us. Our customer service and our reputation for being honest and fair-priced is what keeps them coming back.”

Kitchenland provides kitchen and bath design services, but that’s not all. They “dabble” in appliances — specialty appliances mostly, such as wine coolers and higher-end large appliances — and also sell and service cabinets and countertops, along with specialty hardware to complete the designs.

“Basically, if it’s got doors and drawers, we can build it,” Ron said. “We do built-ins, bookcases and boot benches, including pet-friendly ones with hidden litter box and food compartments. We also do built-in entertainment centers, dressers, paper towel dispensers, trash can compartments and more, along with custom cabinet designs.”

They offer free consultations and can supply customers with detailed drawings and 3-D perspectives to help them visualize their new kitchen or bath. From right after Christmas until about February, business slows down at Kitchenland — an ideal time for designers to begin putting a customer’s dream down on paper.

“Spring is a big and busy time for us, as is summer and fall,” Mueller said.

Moving toward the fourth generation of family ownership, Mueller has his hopes set on his 28-year-old nephew, Matt, stepping in and taking the reins in the future.

“Matt has been overseeing the shipping and delivery part of the business for many years now, and works well with the builders and the individual customers alike,” Mueller said.

Kitchenland is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, stop in or call (618) 656-5024, email kitchenland@sbcglobal.net or visit the website.

