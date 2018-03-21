dogs Photo by Kathy Turner

EDWARDSVILLE — In April, Whisker Bones will celebrate its second year in business in downtown Edwardsville.

Offering high-quality food, treats and accessories for four-legged friends, the business has anchored its location near the county courthouse and celebrated success — so much so that owners Scott Tripp and Perry Patten decided it was time to expand their services.

“When we opened Whisker Bones in April 2016, we were immediately asked by clients if we would offer grooming,” Tripp said. “At first, our answer was no — within a short period of time, the answer was maybe. Then, about six months later, we began offering grooming.”

Conversations with clients started focusing on other aspects of pet care: day care, boarding, and training. Proving the saying “if you build it, they will come,” Tripp and Patten sought out, remodeled and opened Club Whisker Bones. The facility at 3407 Route 157 in Glen Carbon (across from the Hampton Inn) opened just before Thanksgiving in 2017. After purchasing the building, Tripp and Patten began the task of converting a former medical building into a premium facility for dogs.

“We focus on the comfort of the dogs,” Tripp said. “We do not have cages and kennels. Instead, our overnight four-legged friends spend the night in custom-made bunk beds, located in an open room.”

For those dogs accustomed to sleeping in their owner’s bed, there’s a regular bed, complete with human, where they can spend their nights. Staff members — primarily college students — come in for the evening and snuggle with overnight guests while doing their homework or just relaxing before turning in for a good night’s sleep, often with four-legged friends needing that extra comforting.

The special attention for dogs’ needs is also featured in the doggie daycare. Daycare dogs are welcomed with the “stay, play, rest and repeat” theory. Based on the goal of assuring the dogs are tired at day’s end, each canine receives special times for playing with other dogs as well as rest periods as needed for the individual dog.

How does this work with multiple dogs in one facility? The answer is simple. The dogs, upon consideration for daycare or boarding, are assessed for temperament and sociability. About 80 percent of the dogs at the facility are rated as “green” dogs — they get along with other dogs and look forward to the interaction with others. Others that might have one or two concerns are classified as “yellow” dogs. That means they may or may not like other dogs, but are good in the company of most. Special attention is paid to assure appropriate interactions and play times. Dogs that cannot fit into the two classes are referred to other facilities that might be more seclusive and less stressful.

Club Whisker Bones also offers grooming and obedience training at the new facility.

Club Whisker Bones will host its first Easter Photo Shoot and Egg Hunt on Sunday, March 25, for any dog and their family who want to attend. The photo shoot will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments are needed for the shoot; for information, call the facility at (618) 593-3603 or register through the website.

The egg hunt will begin at 1 p.m. in the play yards. There will be three size categories for the dogs (small, medium and large), with 800 eggs divided among the groups. Eggs will be filled with treats as well as special prizes. Cost is $10 per participant and reservations can be made through the website, with a discount for those who also book a photo shoot.

All of the special services of Club Whisker Bones focus on making everyday life a little more special for dogs. The goal of Tripp and Patten is to assure that dogs who are boarded do not struggle with the separation from their owner by offering them special attention while in their care. The same goes for daycare attendees. They work to make their day a special adventure for each dog.

“We have owners who say their dogs seem more excited to come here than to leave,” Tripp said. “That makes the owners feel good while they must be away from their pet.”

