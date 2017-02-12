Duo joins area real estate team

EDWARDSVILLE — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties has announced that Doussard Partners has joined their local real estate team of 50 professionals.

The duo, Delores and Greg Doussard, has more than 57 years of combined experience in the industry. Their extensive real estate knowledge and experience is an asset to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties team, which serves Madison and St. Clair counties.

Delores Doussard is the team leader, while Greg Doussard assists during every aspect of the transaction with the client. Both Doussards are licensed Realtors and have experience in new construction, pre-owned homes, foreclosures and relocation. Originally from Belleville, they offer clients in-depth knowledge of the many communities in the Metro East, specializing in St. Clair, Monroe, Madison and Clinton counties.

Julie Lading, vice president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties, is thrilled the duo has joined their growing team.

“The Doussards are very knowledgeable about the local real estate market, offering clients the dedication and the professionalism that they deserve,” Lading said. “The home buying and selling process can be daunting, but with the Doussard team it will end up being a smooth, enjoyable process from start to finish.”

Delores Doussard also brings with her many certifications, including the Accredited Buyers Representative, a Certified Residential Specialist, a Graduate of Real Estate Institute, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource Certification.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of BHH Affiliates LLC. With two local offices in Edwardsville and O’Fallon, its 50 local real estate agents have the ability to meet the diverse service needs of clients in the Metro East and those relocating to the Metro East. To start the process of buying or selling a home, go to bhhseliteproperties.com or call (618) 655-4100.

