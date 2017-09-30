Ears in the clear

GODFREY — Hearing loss is a complex disorder. It can stem from many causes and require specific treatment depending on the exact reasons for it.

It not only causes people to struggle to do everyday things like watch television and talk on the phone. It can also drive them into isolation as they avoid social situations because they can’t hear conversations. A problem with hearing can affect those around the ones afflicted as much as it makes an impact on the individuals themselves.

Rodney Overstreet understands these situations. He has been in the business of diagnosing hearing problems and providing hearing aids for 37 years. He and his wife, Colleen, recently opened Clear Sound Hearing Center locations in Godfrey and Glen Carbon. The business assesses hearing loss and provides instruments to help people having problems.

Overstreet says each hearing loss case is different.

“The first thing we do is perform an assessment of the individual’s problem,” he says. “Does hearing loss run in the family? Is it the result of a loud environment? Is it a medical condition?”

He says not all hearing loss can be treated with hearing aids, and it’s important to determine the cause.

“I use a video otoscope to look for problems in the inner ear,” he says. “A medical condition may require the individual to see an ear, nose and throat specialist.”

If it’s determined a hearing aid can help, Overstreet uses soundproof hearing test facilities and instruments such as an audiometer to determine the exact nature of the problem. He stresses that the hearing test is free.

“There is no charge to come in and see if a hearing aid will help,” he says.

The Overstreets say several factors differentiate them from other hearing aid centers.

“We’re not part of a franchise, so we do not have the overhead costs franchise operations do,” Colleen says. “As a result, we are less expensive.”

Rodney Overstreet says they sell only quality products but the No. 1 factor making their business the right choice is their genuine interest helping the customer.

“We’re not trying to hit sales quotas,” he says. “It is more important for us to sell the customer what they need than to simply make a profit.”

Clear Sound Hearing Center sells ReSound brand hearing aids but also offers more than 20 other brands if the need dictates.

“Cosmetics and price often affect the customer’s final decision,” Rodney says.

He says they work with customers to determine the best solution for the individual.

He says today’s hearing device technology is extremely advanced. Instruments can utilize wireless and Bluetooth technologies to receive cellphone and television audio through the device. Rodney says the technology is sometimes too advanced for senior citizens or people who aren’t comfortable with the complexity.

“Stores might sell an expensive hearing aid with multiple settings, but it is too complicated for the customer to use,” he says. “In those cases, it is better to sell them a less expensive device that they will get full use from.”

Overstreet is a licensed hearing instrument specialist. This credential requires ongoing education to remain certified. The Overstreets say this continuous training keeps the business on the leading edge of the technology and treatment options.

Clear Sound Hearing Center also sells devices other than hearing aids that can mitigate hearing loss. TV ears are ear phones that allow an individual to receive the audio feed directly from the television set. They can adjust the volume in the device upward while leaving the volume on the TV set normal for others in the room.

“Loved ones have to endure loud televisions and repeated questions when someone is having difficulty hearing,” Rodney says.

“It can strain relationships,” Colleen adds.

The business also offers CaptionCall telephones. These phones not only allow the user to increase the volume in the phone handset but will also translate the incoming call to a text screen on the device using speech-to-text technology. This allows hearing-impaired individuals to literally read what is being said to them on the phone.

Overstreet says the phones are free through the federal Americans With Disabilities Act for those who qualify. Users need a phone landline and an Internet connection to use the devices.

Clear Sound Hearing Center takes most insurances and offers a 60-day, 100 percent refund option on the hearing aids they sell.

“Other companies offering a refund often require a 20 percent restocking fee,” Rodney says.

One- to three-year loss and damage warranties are also available on the devices.

In addition, the business sells batteries, cleaning materials and other items required when using a hearing aid. They will also add a drive-up window at the Godfrey location for additional customer convenience.

The Clear Sound Hearing Center location in Godfrey is at 5512 Godfrey Road. Business hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday. The business can be contacted at (618) 433-8401.

The Glen Carbon Clear Sound Hearing Center location at 4521 S. State Route 159 is open by appointment only and can be contacted at (618) 205-3232.

