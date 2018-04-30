East Alton's Helmkamp Construction celebrates 80 years

EAST ALTON | Every business experiences different phases, especially those fortunate to see success through several decades.

That has certainly been the case for Helmkamp Construction Co. in East Alton. Helmkamp was founded in 1938 by Gilbert Helmkamp and has been a local family business for 80 years.

Company ownership had been passed on to family members for decades. Gilbert Helmkamp’s son-in-law, Byron Farrell, a civil engineering graduate from Purdue University, joined the firm in 1961. Gilbert Helmkamp’s son, John Gilbert (also known as Jack) Helmkamp Jr., an industrial management graduate from Purdue University, joined the firm in 1971. Eventually Byron Farrell’s son, Brad, a construction engineering and management graduate from Purdue University in 1985, joined the firm in 1987. Brad Farrell led the company for 30 years until his retirement earlier this year.

In January, Helmkamp was acquired by its first non-family owner, a longtime employee and construction management graduate from SIUE, Rob Johnes. He joined Helmkamp in 1997 and was later promoted to president in 2012 under Brad Farrell’s leadership.

“Rob has always been the natural choice to adopt ownership of the business,” Farrell said. “He will carry forward Helmkamp’s tradition of quality, safety and focus on customer relationships.”

The company held an open house, themed Camp Helmkamp, in celebration of its 80th year. The event doubled as a retirement party, providing a memorable farewell to Brad Farrell. Past owners and presidents Byron Farrell and Jack Helmkamp attended, along with RiverBend Growth Association members, customers, and more.

Johnes kicked off the event speeches welcoming guests.

“We welcome our past and present employees, friends and clients who have become friends, which is always a good thing,” Johnes said. “I especially thank the Farrell and Helmkamp families for coming to help celebrate the occasion with us.”

Johnes referenced the history timeline collage recently added to the walls of the Helmkamp training room. “We used to have our values on the wall. As soon as Brad left, I painted over that,” he joked. “To me, it’s always been those values, but more … it’s about being a company of people with those values. The collage starts with Brad’s grandfather and goes all the way through Jack Helmkamp, Byron and Brad Farrell, and we hope to continue with that depicting good people working on tough projects while having a lot of fun. I want to keep that tradition going for another 80 years.”

Byron Farrell, who owned and managed the company from 1962 until he retired in 1994, addressed the crowd.

“A family business doesn’t continue on its own,” he said. “It takes a leader. Brad has been a marvelous leader, and we’re proud of Rob and know he’ll take care of the business as well.”

Helmkamp is a relationship-based general contractor, working exclusively for private, professional, repeat buyers of construction, primarily in the industrial, power, manufacturing, health care, higher education, and pharmaceutical industries. Helmkamp provides self-performed general contracting services, including civil, millwright, concrete, carpentry, structural steel, and excavations.

Its primary focus is in the St. Louis and Southern Illinois markets, but the company has completed projects in 20 states over the last 5 years.

