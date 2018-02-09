East Alton gets new U-Haul location

EAST ALTON — Bill & Joe’s Towing, 191 E. Alton Ave., has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the East Alton community.

The business will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies, and in-store pickup for boxes.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers a more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any time of day. There are no membership fees.

Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday to Sunday. For information, call (618) 254-9474 or visit the website. https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-East-Alton-IL-62024/024632/ today

Bill & Joe’s Towing owner Steven Yates said he’s proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Madison County.

U-Haul and Bill & Joe’s Towing are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned, and cleaner air.

For information about the U-Haul Famous social media promotion, visit uhaul.com.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter