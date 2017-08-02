East Alton native joins Berkshire Hathaway

EDWARDSVILLE — Taylor Cleveland has joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties real estate team of professionals.

Cleveland’s enthusiasm for finding clients their perfect home makes her a wonderful addition to the team, serving Madison and St. Clair counties.

Cleveland said she enjoys working with her clients from start to finish, educating and guiding them throughout the process. She loves real estate, and is passionate about finding people their perfect new home. Growing up in East Alton, Cleveland feels the best part about living and working in the Metro East is the diverse areas offering small town appeal yet also just a short drive to a bigger city like St. Louis.

Believing that finding a dream home should be an enjoyable experience, Cleveland is dedicated to ensuring the process is fun and rewarding. Julie Lading, vice president and managing broker of both locations of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties, is thrilled that Cleveland has joined their brokerage firm.

“We are so happy Taylor has joined our company and look forward to her energetic, upbeat personality at the office and working with our clients,” Lading said. “She’s yet another great addition to our staff.”

For information, call (618) 628-2400 or (618) 655-4100.

bhhseliteproperties.com

