Easy does it

One of the area’s most popular destinations now has a new addition to draw in customers — but don’t be surprised if you hear people only talking about it in hushed whispers.

This year, Lascelles debuted its newest and most ambitious project: a speakeasy where guests can congregate and have a drink or a meal in a distinctive setting.

The dinner destination at 1324 Niedringhaus Ave. in Granite City is owned by Lance Callis, who has dedicated the building to his mother, Nora Theresa Callis, a nurse at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. When he was still a young boy, Callis’ father, Felix Lascelles Callis, died of a heart attack. Following the death of his older brother from a car accident, Callis and his mother traveled west from Virginia and settled in Granite City.

Growing up and making his life here, his dream to own a restaurant lay in the dust of a long-forgotten but iconic structure in the heart of the city.

The building that originally housed the First National Bank of Granite City, later becoming the Guardian Bank, was built in the 1920s as a “symbol of security and strength, where early residents entrusted their fortunes, hopes and dreams,” according to the restaurant’s website. The building slowly fell into disrepair, as focus moved away from the city center. Callis bought the building two years ago and began the extensive renovations.

Today, diners can still see the marks on the granite floors where the teller’s booths used to be.

“After the mayor and the City Council started the movie house, which has been very successful from the first day it began, I walked around Granite City and thought, ‘What could I do?’” Callis said. “It was time to give something back to downtown Granite City.”

Opening on Feb. 14, 2015, Lascelles quickly built a local reputation, winning several “best of” contests and categories. The menu offers appetizers, sandwiches, soups, salads, flatbread, seven types of hamburgers, and seven entrées.

Many of the staff members have been with the restaurant since it opened, bringing a continuity and comfort to the atmosphere.

Now, with the transformation of the side room into a 1920s-style speakeasy, guests who have been away have a good reason to return and check out the new look. As part of its updated feel, Lascelles has installed four gambling machines into the speakeasy, available during normal business hours Monday through Saturday.

There’s a happy hour from 3 until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Thursdays feature live music.

“We try to make Lascelles a happy place for families where they can come and get an excellent meal or a drink at a decent price,” Callis said.

Lascelles is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is closed Sundays. For more information, call (618) 709-7375.

