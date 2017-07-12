Edwardsville’s Bin 51 relocates

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo provided by Brian Kuchta × 2 of 3 Expand Photo provided by Brian Kuchta × 3 of 3 Expand Photo provided by Brian Kuchta Prev Next

After six years in business, Bin 51 has moved to a new Edwardsville location.

Now in its new venue at 118 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, Dr. Walter Osika and Brian Kuchta first opened the business on Small Business Saturday, the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

When asked why he and his partner started Bin 51, Osika said, “Because I love wine and this business is so much fun. Our customers are fantastic.”

Until this past April, Osika worked part time at the business while continuing with his Edwardsville dental practice. He recently sold his practice to Dr. Ben Hite.

“I loved being a dentist and miss it a little; mostly I miss my patients, but it is nice not having a schedule,” he said. “It was time to retire.”

Osika bought wine from Kuchta for years. Kuchta worked at several stores, and at one point Osika asked him to call if he ever wanted to go into business for himself. In the wine business for more than 15 years, Kuchta buys most of the wine.

When they were looking for a business name, they needed it to be short to comply with Edwardsville’s zoning requirements for signage. The unusual name that was chosen, Bin 51, also has a particular reference in the wine industry.

Bin numbers refer to a wine cellar storage area where unlabeled wines are held before being sold. Lots of wines are numbered for identification purposes, so referring to a bin number became shorthand for the storage site. The number 51 is a tribute to Osika’s father, who died at age 51.

“The new store has allowed us to double our spirits, and because we don’t have windows on the side of the building, we have also expanded the bottles of wine,” Osika said. “We have seating for 30 people now and have added a television so people can watch sporting events while they enjoy a glass of wine or a flight of spirits. We also keep three beers on tap.”

Another new feature at the store is a cruvinet, a temperature-controlled system that keeps wines as fresh as the moment they are uncorked, for up to six weeks, eliminating spoilage and waste.

Bin 51 isn’t a tavern — but it’s also not the typical liquor store. The owners wanted their store to be different from other retailers. They have a table where people can bring in their dinner and the staff provides a recommended drink to go with the customer’s food.

Kuchta and his father replicated the distinctive table design Osika first spotted in Architectural Digest and both owners liked. He also built the shelves and tables in the store. Kuchta’s building skills date back to when he built acoustic guitars while living in Los Angeles, including for Kenny Loggins’ lead guitarist and others in the music industry.

“This building was at least 120 years old,” Osika said. “When I bought it in November, it needed a lot of work. We had to take the building down to the studs and replace the floor, lower the ceiling and redo the façade. Brian was amazing. We couldn’t have done this without each other.”

The two men have tried every wine, liquor, and beer in the store so they can recommend drinks their customers will most enjoy. Domestic Red is their No. 1 seller; bourbon is the second-best seller. Bin 51 carries wine, liquor, and specialty beers.

“What sets Bin 51 apart from our competitors is our personal service,” Osika said. “We help our customers find the drink that best suits their tastes.”

Drake Kase, a retired liquor distributor, fills in when they need help. Kase said Bin 51 has the Metro East’s best wine selection.

“Grocery stores all carry the same wines and spirits, and they don’t have the people who can help you select the best wine for your tastes,” Kase said.

“We have a woman who tends bar on the weekend to make cocktails,” Osika said. “She’s a real bartender, unlike us. Brian and I are wine connoisseurs.”

