Elder care law firm opens Edwardsville office

EDWARDSVILLE — Cordell Planning Partners, an elder care law firm dedicated to providing smart solutions for seniors, opened a new office Jan. 2 at 105 W. Vandalia St., Suite 450.

Joseph E. Cordell is a dually licensed attorney-certified public accountant and the senior partner and founder of Cordell Planning Partners. For the last three decades, Cordell has been practicing law in the area of domestic relations matters. Through his firm, Cordell & Cordell, he has represented tens of thousands of men facing divorce and established a reputation as a partner men can count on.

“I was moved by the struggles confronting men in family courts across America, and I still feel that passion,” Cordell said. “But as I entered my 60s, and as I deal with the challenges that engulf my parents, I realized there is a need for Cordell Planning Partners, a law firm committed to the special challenges and concerns of seniors.”

Cordell Planning Partners is the next step in Cordell’s journey of serving clients and their families facing critical circumstances.

Elder law is rapidly growing as 75 million baby boomers transition into their senior years. Elder law is vital for seniors needing an advocate for estate planning, securing assets, establishing a power of attorney, setting up long-term care, and protecting assets against probate court.

Cordell Planning Partners is a trusted adviser seniors can count on to help secure their future.

“We understand how critical the transition can be as you age, and we are committed to working with you every step of the way,” Cordell said. “At Cordell Planning Partners, we believe a life well-lived is a life well-planned. Let us be the difference in your future.”

