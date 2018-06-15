Elevating entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs and new business startups are invited to compete in Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s fifth annual regional business plan competition — the 2018 Metro East Start-Up Challenge.

The challenge is organized by the Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center at SIUE and facilitated with the help of the SIUE School of Business. The purpose is to identify, encourage and support entrepreneurs and business startups across the SBDC’s service area, including Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph counties.

The first-place winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize. Second- and third-place winners will respectively be awarded $6,000 and $4,000. Prize winners will also receive an array of in-kind professional services including legal assistance from Curtis R. Bailey, Huffman Law Offices P.C., accounting services from Scheffel Boyle, advertising from AdVantage, and a free financial review from Prudential. One of the semifinalists will also win a free 12-month lease at America’s Central Port.

The challenge is made possible through regional support and includes the following sponsors:

SIUE School of Business

Anders CPA & Advisors

The city of Collinsville

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois

The city of Edwardsville

Town and Country Bank (Edwardsville and Fairview Heights locations)

America’s Central Port

First Bank

St. Clair County Economic Development

Carrollton Bank

Growth Corp.

Madison County Economic Development

The city of Alton

RiverBend Growth Association

FCB Banks

The city of Columbia, Ill.

Barber Murphy Group

University Park at SIUE

Country Financial, Katie Jackson’s Office, Troy, Ill.

“The Metro East Start-Up Challenge elevates the discussion of and support for entrepreneurship across our region,” said Jo Ann Di Maggio May, SBDC director. “Interest in the annual challenge continues to grow with each passing year.”

The 2018 challenge invites entrepreneurs and startup businesses from the four target industries of information technology, manufacturing, health care, and sustainable food.

For a startup business enterprise to be eligible, it must have been established after April 30, 2015, and be headquartered in the SBDC’s nine-county service area. For pre-venture entrepreneurs, proposed new business operations will need to be located within the same nine counties.

“The competition itself is a great experience for anyone interested in owning their own business,” said Joshua Colclasure, co-owner of Pint Perfect LLC. “Sammie and I were happy we could be a part of it.”

“After winning the competition in 2017, we have been able to launch our company and start taking on clients,” Colclasure continued. “Going to the SBDC is easily one of the best decisions we have made for our company. The team at the SBDC is great, and they are a valuable resource. The MESC competition is icing on the cake.”

“Although it was a lot of work to put together a thorough business plan, we are thankful that we took the time to do so and participate in the Challenge,” said 2015 third-place finisher Tammy Rahm, co-owner of Stubborn German Brewing Company. “It forced us to look at every detail of the business and plan its direction. Now that we’ve been open for a year, we’re in the process of reviewing the business plan and ensuring we’re on the right track.”

“The MESC was an invaluable experience,” said 2014 second-place finisher Adam Stumpf, owner of Stumpy’s Spirits. “It allowed us to hone our business plan and define a route to market before launching our distillery. The feedback from the judges was an integral part of guiding our business in its first year. Bootstrapping our distillery forced us to stretch every dollar we had, and the award provided by the MESC was a key part in getting our business off the ground.”

For more information about the challenge or to initiate the application process, visit the website. The entry deadline is Thursday, Aug. 2. Semi-finalists will be announced Friday, Aug. 10, with finalists notified Thursday, Oct. 11.

The challenge will announce its cash prize winners Friday, Nov. 2, during the monthly Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois meeting.

