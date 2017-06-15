End of an era

For 73 years, the name Hudson has been associated with fine jewelry in Granite City.

While still in high school, Virgil Hudson, 89, began working at the shop of his father and business founder Roy Hudson when it first opened in 1944. Following four generations of family support, Virgil and Rosalie are preparing to close the doors of their longest-lasting location on June 17.

“We’re celebrating our retirement by having a tremendous sale on all of our merchandise,” Rosalie Hudson says.

Customers can save up to 70 percent on wedding bands, diamond rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets and more over the next few days.

Hudson Jewelers’ roots date back to the days at 19½ State St. in downtown Granite City. Roy and Virgil originally worked with Virgil’s brother, Jim, preparing and eventually selling watches. As the business grew, Hudson Jewelers moved to a larger store on the corner of 19th and State streets. In 1950, Virgil married Rosalie and the couple joined Glik’s and a number of other local businesses when the first area shopping center, Bellemore Village, found its home in Granite City. In 1970, Hudson Jewelers significantly expanded its showroom.

Longtime Granite City residents, Virgil and Rosalie support numerous area charitable organizations, including Allison’s Friends of Hope, Edwardsville Neighbors in Need, and Partners 4 Pets.

In keeping the business in the family, Virgil and Rosalie’s children and grandchildren have taken on major responsibilities over the years. Their son John is the president of Hudson Jewelers, and his wife, Jane, is the manager.

“The integrity of their management and wonderful staff is credited with earning the respect and loyalty of many great customers and friends,” Rosalie says.

Rosalie also credits granddaughter Lisa Hudson, graduate gemologist and marketing director, with pursuing a presence at their newest location in Edwardsville.

“Their goal is to continue to be the real competitive edge for diamonds and fine jewelry in this community and surrounding areas,” Rosalie says.

Rosalie says the couple plans to “relax a little” but keep in touch with the company and some of the most loyal and memorable customers.

“We’ve always been honest and amazingly interested in customers,” she says. “Generations of people have become good friends.”

One of the most memorable anecdotes Rosalie can recall involves a man whose 5-year-old daughter had an affinity for “cinnamon treats from Taco Bell.”

“One evening, he promised her a present if she ate her dinner,” she says. “When she was finished with her dinner, she received her gift. She looked up at her dad and said, ‘Dad, this is not a present; a present is from Hudson’s.’

“We’ve had wonderful, wonderful customers,” she says. “I wouldn’t even know where to start. We’ll definitely miss them.”

Through following the wisdom of the Golden Rule in “always treating people how you want to be treated,” Rosalie says the Hudson experience has been nothing but a joy for more than 60 years.

“It has not been a stressful struggle at all,” she says. “I’m going to miss it here, because we’ve done it for so many years.”

To contact Hudson Jewelers, call (618) 452-3188.

hudsonjewelers.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter