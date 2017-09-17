Expanding minds

EDWARDSVILLE — Misty Menossi has firsthand experience with the challenges children face in school.

“I have four kids of my own, so I know the problems and issues that can arise,” she says.

Partly because of that experience, Menossi was particularly interested in the Sylvan Learning Center in Edwardsville when she learned the business was for sale. Menossi, an entrepreneur who owns and operates several area businesses, and her brother Leonard Rakers purchased Sylvan Learning earlier this year.

Sylvan has been in the Edwardsville area for about 15 years, and Menossi has specific ideas about enhancing the business’ services and curriculum. She and her brother moved the business to a new location, expanding the facilities from 1,800 to 3,000 square feet and allowing the addition of courses and tutoring not previously available.

“We wanted to add new programs that address specific needs in the community today,” she says.

Courses and tutoring related to STEM education, robotics, coding, game design, and engineering are being added to the curriculum.

The business is also adding tutoring focused on ACT and SAT testing. The ACT program guarantees a two-point increase in students’ scores if they complete the entire curriculum.

In addition, the center continues to offer the traditional tutoring with which most people are familiar. Sessions in math and writing are available.

The center also can help students learn study and organizational skills. College prep writing sessions help students with application essays and other requirements necessary for getting accepted into the college of their choice.

Menossi emphasized Sylvan is not only for students who might be struggling with topics but also those who excel in certain areas and want additional instruction in an area of interest.

“We do a full assessment for every child that comes in,” she says. “Our individualized approach targets lessons based on the specific student’s needs.”

She says one of the great advantages of Sylvan’s approach is the individual instruction students receive. “Most classes have one teacher for every three students,” she says. “One-on-one instruction is also available if needed.”

The center has a staff of 16 instructors. Menossi says the teachers have teaching degrees and are certified by the state of Illinois. Instructors with specific experience in particular math and science fields are also utilized in advanced technical courses.

Sylvan also offers homework labs to provide a quiet, supervised environment where students can work on homework from 3-6 p.m.

“Some of the area schools will actually bus students from the school to our facility,” she says.

Menossi says she’s excited about the changes and improvements being made to the center.

“As a mother of four, I recognize the advantage to having one-stop shopping for all of your children’s educational assistance needs,” she says. “That is the goal we have designed to.”

Sylvan Learning Center, 110 Rottingham Court, Suite A, is open 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, and 3-6 p.m. Sunday.

A grand opening is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. There will be games, prizes and an ice cream truck. Menossi says it will be a great chance for students to see the facilities and for parents to ask questions about the courses and curriculum.

For information, call (618) 656-0500. More information is available on their website and Facebook page.

