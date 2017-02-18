Financial adviser joins CNB Bank & Trust

Greg Gobble has joined CNB Bank & Trust as the new Investment Professionals Inc. financial adviser for CNB Financial Services.

“We are excited to have someone with Greg’s experience on staff who can offer a complete portfolio of financial products,” CNB Bank & Trust CEO and President Shawn Davis said. “This will now make us a one-stop destination for trust and financial advisory services.”

Gobble brings more than 25 years of experience as a financial adviser to CNB Financial Services. His practice focuses on long-term financial planning and education for investors.

“I look forward to working with everyone in the CNB Bank & Trust community,” Gobble said. “I take a multi-strategy, risk-managed approach to financial and retirement planning. I seek to bring investments, insurance, education, retirement, estate and tax planning into one efficient plan to minimize gaps that can leave you under-prepared and under-protected.”

Gobble is a graduate of Illinois State University, where he majored in accounting and was a member of the Division I soccer team. He is a registered representative/investment adviser representative and holds Series 7, 63, and 65 security licenses. He also holds insurance licenses in Florida, Illinois and Missouri.

For information, call Gobble at (618) 433-5120.

cnbil.com

invpro.com

