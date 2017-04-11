Financial adviser joins Director’s Club

EDWARDSVILLE — Jeff Westerhold, an independent LPL financial adviser at Scheffel Financial Services Inc., has been named to LPL’s Director’s Club, a distinction given to top advisers based on their business success compared to more than 14,000 registered LPL advisers nationwide.

“On behalf of LPL, I applaud Jeff for earning this distinction and thank him for the contributions he has made to his clients, LPL and the financial services industry,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. “Jeff’s success is reflective of the value he has created with his clients by delivering independent financial advice and a robust service offering to help them work toward their financial goals. We are proud to support Jeff and wish him continued success.”

Since being founded in 2001, Westerhold and his team at Scheffel Financial Services Inc. offer independent, unbiased, customizable wealth management strategies and solutions to their clients. Their services include investment management, portfolio analysis, financial planning, estate and retirement planning, and both life and long-term insurance analysis. They are located in downtown Edwardsville and serve clients throughout the St. Louis and Southern Illinois regions.

For information, call (618) 656-1207.

lpl.com

