Financial planner earns Small Business of the Month award

× Expand RiverBend Growth Association representatives present the Small Business of the Month award to Jeff Lauritzen.

The RiverBend Growth Association has named Jeff Lauritzen – Country Financial in Godfrey as its Small Business of the Month for September.

Lauritzen enjoys taking care of his clients by making sure they are protected. He enjoys meeting new people and learning about how he can help them. He likes the flexibility of his career that lets him attend his kids’ events and be a part of the community.

Lauritzen is involved in a multitude of community organizations, including but not limited to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, East End Improvement Association, United Way of Southwestern Illinois, North Alton Godfrey Business Council, United Methodist Village, and Reach Out And Read. He is also very involved with the RiverBend Growth Association. He has served as a board member and is involved with the RiverBend CEO Program and the growth association’s Young Adults Committee.

For more information, call (618) 466-2128, email jeff.lauritzen@countryfinancial.com, or visit the website. The office at 3001 Godfrey Road is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

Residents can nominate small businesses for the award online.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information, visit the website or call (618) 467-2280.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter