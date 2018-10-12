Financial planning firm earns RBGA’s Small Business of the Month award

The RiverBend Growth Association has named Investment Planners – Alton as its Small Business of the Month for October.

Investment Planners – Alton, a full-service financial and investment planning advisory firm, is partnered with CJ Schlosser, a local tax and accounting firm. They offer an array of services with this partnership, and are able to provide the highest level of service to clients.

“Offering an extensive range of investment options to achieve your financial needs is their priority,” an RBGA press release states. “They understand that your money and investments are important, whether you are just starting out creating a nest egg or have an established one. Being there every step of the way is of utmost importance.”

To contact investment planners, go to their website, visit them at 233 E. Center Drive in Alton or call (618) 466-0100. They are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and are by appointment Saturday.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information, visit the website or call (618) 467-2280.

