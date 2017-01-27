Firm’s shareholder takes leading role in pharmaceutical litigation

ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest mass torts firms, announces that firm shareholder David Miceli has been appointed to the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee for the pending multidistrict litigation against pharmaceutical company Sanofi-Aventis over its popular chemotherapy drug Taxotere (docetaxel). The plaintiffs are women who experienced permanent hair loss after using the drug to treat early stage, operable node-positive breast cancer.

U.S. District Court Judge Kurt D. Engelherdt of the Eastern District of Louisiana announced the committee appointments in December.

The multidistrict litigation (No. 2740, In Re: Taxotere [Docetaxel]: Products Liability Litigation) includes hundreds of lawsuits transferred to the Eastern District of Louisiana from federal courts from across the country, alleging that Sanofi-Aventis failed to warn patients of the risk associated with Taxotere and hid research linking the drug to serious side effects.

Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2004 for the treatment of breast cancer, Taxotere is the most prescribed drug in its class. The drug also has been used to treat head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. Although the Taxotere label has always contained information about transient hair loss resulting from use of the drug, there was no indication that the side effect could be permanent. In December 2015, the FDA issued a warning and a subsequent update to the Taxotere label regarding the drug’s potential for permanent hair loss. A number of clinical studies have linked Taxotere to permanent hair loss.

“Simmons Hanly Conroy clients and other breast cancer survivors who have suffered with permanent hair loss from using Taxotere were misled by the drug’s manufacturer into believing that their hair would grow back following their chemotherapy treatment, and we look forward to making sure that they receive the justice they deserve,” Miceli said.

An attorney for more than 25 years, Miceli focuses his practice in complex pharmaceutical and medical device litigation. He has nearly 20 years of experience litigating mass tort cases, including Vioxx, Bextra, Celebrex, PPA, Ephedra, Baycol, Trasylol, Rezulin, Reglan and Chantix. He has recovered millions of dollars on behalf of thousands of consumers injured while taking drugs that were marketed as safe, but were proved harmful or fatal to their users.

Miceli has served on the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee or the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee for the Chantix multidistrict litigations and previously served on the discovery team for the Bextra multidistrict litigation, which included a leading role in expert discovery in both the multidistrict litigation and the state-consolidated litigation in New York City. In addition, Miceli has served on the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee for the Trasylol multidistrict litigation, which included a leading role in both corporate factual and expert discovery. Miceli’s experience also includes serving as lead trial counsel in the consolidated Nutraquest litigation, including serving as lead trial counsel on the initial test case that ultimately led to settlements exceeding $35 million for more than 150 plaintiffs. Previously, Miceli worked for 10 years on the defense in medical malpractice and other serious injury cases, including pharmaceutical matters.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms and has recovered more than $5 billion in verdicts and settlements for plaintiffs. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multi-district litigations, including Vioxx, Yaz and Toyota Unintended Acceleration. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Offices are located in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis and Alton. Read more at simmonsfirm.com.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter