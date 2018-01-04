Firm shareholder makes list of prominent women lawyers

Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest mass torts firms, announced Crain’s New York Business has named the firm’s shareholder Jayne Conroy to its inaugural list of the 100 Leading Women Lawyers in New York City.

“We congratulate Jayne on her selection by Crain’s as one of the top women lawyers in New York,” Simmons Hanly Conroy Chairman John Simmons said. “Jayne continues to excel as a leader in the plaintiff’s bar and as a top products liability attorney with a track record for standing up for the rights of individuals and families harmed by corporate wrongdoing.”

Crain’s describes the Leading Women Lawyers as “trailblazers who found multiple paths to excellence. Some are partners and practice leaders at the city’s big law firms, others corporate counsel at Manhattan companies. Some unabashedly champion their fellow minority female attorneys, while others feed their passions for public service by donating their time generously to pro bono causes. These are women who juggle both distinguished careers and exceptional civic and philanthropic activities.”

Crain’s selected the attorneys based on submitted nomination materials and its own research.

Conroy focuses her practice on complex civil cases, representing plaintiffs in a variety of products liability matters. A litigator for more than three decades, she serves or has served as a member of Plaintiffs’ Steering or Executive Committees in nearly a dozen pharmaceutical MDLs (multidistrict litigation) — more than any other female lawyer in the country. She has been credited with orchestrating the settlements of thousands of pharmaceutical cases.

In December 2016, Conroy helped secure a verdict of $1.04 billion on behalf of six plaintiffs as a member of the MDL Plaintiff’s Executive Committee in the third bellwether trial against Johnson & Johnson over the company’s DePuy Pinnacle metal-on-metal hip replacement. Conroy also helped secure verdicts in earlier bellwether trials over the same hip implant, for $247 and $502 million. The DePuy Pinnacle MDL includes more than 8,000 plaintiffs nationwide.

Conroy’s current cases also include a high-profile sex abuse case against multiple Catholic institutions and pending litigation against Volkswagen on behalf of several thousand plaintiffs affected by the German automaker’s emissions scandal, for which Conroy serves on the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee. Conroy also is on the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee for the MDL against Syngenta Seeds Inc., which concerns litigation over the economic impact from contamination of the U.S. corn supply with a type of Syngenta genetically modified corn. In addition, Conroy helps lead Simmons Hanly Conroy’s cases filed on behalf of counties and other jurisdictions in Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin against pharmaceutical companies aggressively marketing prescription opiates.

Conroy received her law degree from New England School of Law and her bachelor of arts from Dartmouth College.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Vioxx, Toyota Unintended Acceleration, BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, DePuy Pinnacle and the Volkswagen Emission Scandal. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Offices are located in Alton, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco and St. Louis. Read more at simmonsfirm.com.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter