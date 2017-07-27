First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. appoints new executives

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. has announced that Michael L. Taylor has been named chief operating officer.

Taylor joined the company in 2000 and has been serving as the chief financial officer since that time. Taylor’s expertise in the financial, operational, risk management, and regulatory compliance of the company have been and will continue to be critical to the organization’s success. Taylor received his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Illinois. He also graduated from the Graduate School of Banking in Wisconsin. He served two terms on the Accounting Board of the American Bankers Association in Washington, D.C., and also served on the Eastern Illinois University Accounting Advisory Board. Taylor has volunteered and been involved in a number of local community events and organizations and currently serves on the Coles Together Board and First Baptist Church Diaconate.

First Mid also announced today that Matthew K. Smith has been named chief financial officer. Smith joined the company in 2016 and has been serving as director of finance, where he has played a role in expanding First Mid’s relevance in the capital markets and providing strategic guidance within the organization. Before joining First Mid, he was the corporate treasurer and vice president of finance and investor relations for Consolidated Communications Inc., a publicly traded company on NASDAQ. Smith earned his bachelor’s degree in finance and a master of business administration from Eastern Illinois University. He also received a master’s degree in accounting and financial management from DeVry University and is a certified public accountant. Along with volunteering in youth sports and Special Olympics, he has been involved in a number of local community boards and currently serves on the Eastern Illinois University School of Business Advisory Board.

“The company has grown its asset size by over 70% over the last couple of years, and significantly increased its activity and relevance in the public capital markets,” said Joe Dively, President and CEO. “This, along with our strategic growth initiatives, is a key driver behind these organizational changes. I am excited about these well-deserved promotions and the expanded roles for both Mike and Matt. They position us well for the future for both merger and acquisition activity and operational execution,” said Dively.

