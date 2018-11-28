Fischer Lumber Co. sponsors holiday house tour

Fischer Lumber

Fischer Lumber Co. is a sponsor of this year’s Junior Service Club Holiday House Tour.

“This is our second time sponsoring and supporting the Junior Service Club Holiday House Tour,” said Ed Fischer of Fischer Lumber Co. in East Alton. “We absolutely love participating in community activities like this one, especially during the holidays. We are a family-owned local business and we believe in inspiring generosity and giving back to area communities.”

The self-guided tours of seven Edwardsville and Glen Carbon homes will be noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. Guests will witness some of the best in holiday décor and design and will receive giveaways from event sponsors. This year’s tour includes a collection for personal care items and canned goods for the Glen Ed Food Pantry.

Remaining tickets will be available and sold at each home on the day of the event for $30. For information, visit the website.

