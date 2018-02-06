Fischer Lumber sponsors charity events

EAST ALTON — Fischer Lumber Co. has joined Edwardsville Neighbors in Need as a 2018 Gold Level Business Sponsor.

As a second-year Gold Sponsor, Fischer Lumber will champion both The Taste of Edwardsville and the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K.

“We are very proud to sponsor Edwardsville Neighbors in Need for a second year,” said Ed Fischer of Fischer Lumber Co. in East Alton. “As a neighboring business, we very much believe in this organization’s mission of inspiring generosity and good will to residents throughout our communities.”

The 10th annual Taste of Edwardsville will be Saturday, April 7, in the heart of downtown Edwardsville at the Leclaire Room on the Lewis and Clark campus in Edwardsville. This premier event features the best cuisine Edwardsville has to offer with more than 500 community residents expected to attend.

All of the proceeds from both of these fundraising events will directly benefit local families within District 7 in need of temporary financial assistance because of medical or emergency crisis. For more information, visit edwardsvilleneighborsinneed.org.

For more information about Fischer Lumber, visit the business at 210 N. Shamrock, East Alton, visit www.fischerlumber.com or call (618) 259-7434.

