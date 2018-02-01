Former Madison County judge joins Armstrong Teasdale

Armstrong Teasdale, a law firm with offices across the United States, announced the addition of litigation partner Donald M. Flack.

A former judge in Madison County, Flack is an accomplished trial attorney primarily focusing on complex business litigation and governmental affairs.

“We are excited to have Don join our litigation practice,” said John Beulick, managing partner at Armstrong Teasdale. “His unique perspective and experiences as a former judge will certainly benefit our clients across the firm and further strengthen our presence in Southern Illinois.”

He has argued appellate matters in state and federal courts across the country and co-authored briefs before the U.S. Supreme Court. Flack also has experience with class action matters and mass torts, as well as products liability and catastrophic events. Throughout his career, he has handled cases in more than 20 venues across 10 states. While on the bench, Flack presided over dozens of jury and bench trials.

“Don has his roots in Southern Illinois and we are very excited he made the decision to join the firm,” Armstrong Teasdale partner Ray Fournie said. “His experience and reputation for having a strong legal mind as well as integrity will greatly benefit our clients in the cases we have in this venue.”

Prior to joining Armstrong Teasdale, Flack served as a judge for more than five years. Before that, he worked as a special assistant state’s attorney in Madison County, where he managed civil litigation and personnel disputes through arbitration and litigation, and also served as compliance counsel. He also has more than 20 years of experience in private practice for law firms in Southern Illinois.

He earned his law degree, magna cum laude, from Saint Louis University School of Law and bachelor of science in business economics from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Flack is admitted to practice law in Missouri and Illinois and before the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Michigan, Northern District of Illinois and Southern District of Illinois. He is also licensed before the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Fourth and Seventh Circuits, and before the U.S. Supreme Court.

