From internship to ownership

For Helmkamp President Rob Johnes, a lifelong dream of being a business owner has become a reality. Johnes, the first non-Helmkamp family member to assume ownership of the 80-year-old construction company, completed the long-term buyout of the company from Brad Farrell, the founder’s grandson, on Jan. 16.

“I plan to do some new things while not losing what has made Helmkamp great for the past 80 years,” Johnes said.

Upon graduating from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a bachelor degree in construction management, Johnes joined Helmkamp Construction through an internship in 1997 and never left. He worked as a project manager and was appointed vice president in 2006. He later accepted the role of president in 2012 with a plan to eventually buy out and accept ownership of the family business.

“I am deeply honored to lead an organization with such great history and a group of employees who are dedicated to safety, quality, clients and each other,” he said.

In the company’s beginning, Gilbert Helmkamp bought his own truck and started G. Helmkamp Excavating & Trucking in 1938. During the 1960s and 1970s, the second generation of family joined the business. Gilbert’s son-in-law, Byron Farrell, a civil engineering graduate from Purdue University, joined the firm in 1961. Gilbert’s son, John Gilbert Helmkamp Jr., an industrial management graduate from Purdue University, joined the firm in 1971.

Several transitions then occurred. Coinciding with the passing of Gilbert in the early 1980s, the company name became Helmkamp Construction Co. and Gilbert’s son, John, left the construction company for the banking business. Gilbert’s son-in-law, Byron Farrell, became president and began taking the company in new directions.

The third generation of family joined the business in the late 1980s. Byron’s son, Brad Farrell, a construction engineering and management graduate from Purdue University, joined the firm in 1987. He later served as company president from 1994 to 2011 and CEO from 2012 to 2017. Since announcing his plan to transition into retirement, Farrell has stated his belief that “Rob is the logical choice to provide continuity and take Helmkamp to the next level.”

Originally from Alton, Johnes and his wife, Karin, have twin 11-year-old children, Caroline and Raymond. Johnes’ purchase of Helmkamp marks a special milestone: it coincides with the company’s 80th anniversary.

An open house anniversary celebration, which will double as a retirement party for Brad Farrell, is being planned for April. Johnes and his team look forward to celebrating all the success that has been and will continue to be Helmkamp Construction.

