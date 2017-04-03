From Metro to The Max

After 30 years in the business, the owners of Metro Sports have finally hung up their running shoes. With the final paperwork put into play on March 30, the new owners are taking Metro to The Max — literally and figuratively.

New owners Tom and Vickie Maxwell have christened their latest business venture in family fitness as The Max Sports. The couple’s daughter, Katie Maxwell, will play a major role as they move forward.

“It’s our plan to not just make this a fitness center, but to create a spot that is a true community center,” Tom said. “We want to make it so individuals, kids, families, seniors — everyone — will make this the place to go. We want kids to beg their parents to take them to The Max. And we want to do as much as we can to play a major role in building up the Alton community.”

The Wood River couple, who spent most of their married life in Edwardsville, are not new to the world of fitness and sports performance, however. In fact, upon handing over the business to the Maxwells so they could enjoy their retirement years, former Metro owners Wendell and Barbara McAfoos noted they “didn’t think they could find a better fit.”

Tom retired in 2016 after spending 25 years in the orthopedic implant industry. Along with an intricate understanding of the human body, he has an education and extensive background in business to bring into the arena.

His wife, Vickie, opened Fitness and Fun Dance and Tumbling in Bethalto five years ago. To round out this family’s diverse fitness affair, daughter Katie is a dance teacher and award-winning choreographer who opened Glitzee Barre in 2016, a Bethalto dance product shop next to Fitness and Fun. Katie is also the coach of Bethalto’s Trimpe Middle School dance team.

When the Alton transition is final and the two centers’ seasons end, the dance classes and teams at Vickie’s Bethalto location and those at The Max Sports will be merged, with Vickie and Katie working with both locations for future seasons.

This merger will be “the start of something even bigger,” said Tom, by merging the award-winning dance studios of Fitness and Fun in Bethalto with the Showtime Productions team in Alton into one entity, but with two locations. Similarly, having the two dance teams come together as the Dazzler Dance Company for future seasons of competition, with the resources that will now become available from the two locations, is anticipated to be another win-win scenario, Tom said.

Other developments are under way for what Tom casually refers to as “The Max” as well.

“With 40,000 square feet to work with, we will continue to offer what we have that other fitness centers in the area don’t, but we’re also focused on breathing in new life to the center,” he said.

Cosmetic upgrades and repairs are under way, some having started before the official change of hands. New paint is showing up throughout the facility, with new landscaping soon following along with a new roof over the whole facility.

“We’re changing out all the lighting in the pool and gymnasium areas and installing brighter and more energy-efficient fixtures and systems. We’re also resurfacing the gymnasium floor and installing all-new wall pads in there — a complete gymnasium renovation — as well as installing indoor motorized batting cages. We plan for area youth baseball teams to come in here and use the batting cages, but they will also be available to individuals,” Tom said.

Other types of indoor leagues, for youth and adult alike, are also in the works. Other renovations involve “brightening up and modernizing,” with new furniture, equipment upgrades, new floors in the pool area and in the dance studios, and a major overhaul of the snack bar. Tom said he plans on reworking the menu at the snack bar so it is more focused on health and wellness.

“We offer a full-size gymnasium, dance studio, and a full-size, indoor heated pool that we keep at a constant 88 degrees — none of the others have that to offer,” he said.

Memberships are also reasonably priced, he said, with individuals able to join at $25 per month, or $275 for the year if paid up front. Members can use all the facility has to offer with their paid membership. The Maxwells plan to incorporate a scholarship program as well, allowing those who want to join but are at a financial disadvantage to still be able to do so.

There is a full array of fitness opportunities already in place at The Max, including aqua, Zumba, Versa training, tai chi, cardio kickboxing, senior aerobics and yoga. Along with those are pool workout opportunities, children’s dance classes and an on-site daycare.

The Maxwells have bigger plans in the future for The Max Sports. With a goal of making it a true community center, Tom said they will renovate the former racquetball court into a classroom and meeting area. But his sights are set on some other major developments as well.

“We are talking with Chief (Jake) Simmons of the Alton Police Department and Alton resident Joshua Young about bringing their youth boxing concept into our soon-to-be renovated boxing room. While nothing is finalized, we are definitely interested in making this happen,” Tom said. “We also are looking at building a separate multi-purpose facility on site that can host meetings, classes, community events and other activities.”

He said they are coming into The Max with an open mind and an eagerness to talk, ready to find out what all they can do to help build new, beneficial partnerships.

With all the new features on tap for this former YMCA built back in 1967, the building and the new owners are close in age, but both still feature a refreshing outlook, an energetic vitality and a spirit for community. Whatever you might have thought about past experiences, the Maxwells say “take another look and give us a chance.”

The Max Sports, 2300 N. Henry St. in Alton, is open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call (618) 462-1066. An online presence is coming soon, via social media and a future website, themaxsports.com.

