Furniture and design firm celebrates 22 years

COLLINSVILLE — Louer Facility Planning Inc., a commercial furniture dealership and interior design firm, is celebrating 22 years in business. Local resident Jane Louer founded the business in 1996 and it is located in the Eastport business district in Collinsville.

Louer, a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville master of business administration alumnus, began her own firm because she saw a need in the Metro East marketplace for quality interior design and commercial furniture expertise. Shortly after Louer Facility Planning began, the company became a select dealer for Haworth, a U.S. designer and manufacturer of adaptable workspaces including office furniture, workstations, seating, and movable walls. Louer provides furniture solutions for workspaces both locally and nationally.

“I enjoy reflecting back to when I struck out on my own, and how exciting those times were,” Louer said. “I am proud of each and every job we have done over the past 22 years. Many thanks and ‘hats off’ to all of the people who helped our company achieve the success we have today. I am optimistic about our continued achievements and growth.”

Louer Facility Planning is recognized as one of the Largest Women Owned Businesses (2017) and as one of the Top 10 Largest Office Furniture Companies (2016) by the St. Louis Business Journal. Louer Facility Planning’s clients include those in the corporate, financial, health care, government, worship and educational sectors. For more information, visit the website.

