GCS elects Board of Directors, receives state award

GRANITE CITY — GCS Credit Union recently announced the positions of directors at the annual meeting.

Elected to serve two-year terms as director were Cecil William, Nick Huniak, Ken Newton, Robert Lyles, Tom Grady and Larry Pirtle.

Officers for 2017 are: George Mitchell (chairman), Nick Huniak (vice-chairman), Jim Devine (treasurer), and Robert Lyles (secretary). Credit unions are member-owned, nonprofit financial cooperatives that have a volunteer board of directors.

During the meeting, GCS Credit Union was awarded first place in the state competition for the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Award by Kevin Shaw, Illinois Credit Union System regional director.

The award is presented to the credit union that does the most in the way of charitable contributions and community-related activities.

The winning entry focused on the GCS Credit Union’s Community Random Acts of Kindness Project, which is the contribution of funds and/or physical goods to surprise local charities throughout the course of the year by GCS employees. Through this project, more than $50,000 has been donated to charities in the communities GCS serves.

