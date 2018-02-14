GCS employees log than 1,500 hours of volunteer time

× Expand GCS Credit Union’s top volunteers are Mandy Roustio, donating 75 hours; Clara Reeves, donating 75 hours; Donna Elliott, donating 94 hours; and Peggy Carson, donating 162 hours.

In 2017, GCS Credit Union generated 1,526 employee volunteer hours through its Caring for Our Community program.

The program rewards staff members for their volunteer hours in the community. The credit union’s top volunteer in 2017 was Peggy Carson of the Alton branch. She volunteered 162 hours through community and philanthropic events.

“I love being part of an institution that cares so much for the community,” Carson said. “People helping people is what we are all about, and that makes me proud.”

GCS Credit Union has always made giving back to its communities a major priority. Employees pledged $20,440 in donations to the United Way in 2017. The credit union’s Board of Directors matched this donation with an additional $20,440 given to the United Way. In addition, employees participate in Jeans Days each month and raised $11,425 for charities in need in 2017.

Groups, organizations or events needing volunteers can contact the credit union’s community relations team at (618) 797-3668. For information, visit the website.

