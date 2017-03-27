GCS manager to chair credit union organization

× Expand Jay Stevens, GCS Credit Union asset recovery manager, has been elected to serve as the Southern Illinois Chapter chairman of the Illinois Credit Union League for 2017-2018. Pictured are Chapter Secretary Helen Gardner of Scott Credit Union, Vicki Westerfield of Catholic & Community Credit Union, fourth vice chairman; Paul Martin of American Eagle Credit Union, second vice chairman; Jay Stevens of GCS Credit Union, chapter chairman; Matthew Parrott of GCS Credit Union, third vice chairman and legislative forum representative, and Rick Bicanic of GCS Credit Union, education liaison.

GRANITE CITY — Jay Stevens, GCS Credit Union asset recovery manager, has been elected to serve as the Southern Illinois Chapter chairman of the Illinois Credit Union League for 2017-2018.

By serving on the league’s Southern Chapter Board, Stevens represents the collective interests and future of credit union members. The Southern Illinois Chapter includes credit unions and credit union officials in Clay, Clinton, Edwards, Jefferson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Randolph, Richland, St. Clair, Wabash, Washington and Wayne counties.

Stevens has been involved in the chapter for eight years with various official positions. In 2016, he was elected to chapter vice chairman for the first time. Stevens believes firmly in the credit union roots of “people helping people” and plans to run his term based on this philosophy.

“I want to help further the credit union movement,” Stevens said. “I want to get more credit unions in our chapter involved. As credit unions we need to work together to achieve our common goals. I hope that as president of the chapter that I can help make a difference in our movement and that we can continue to do good in our local communities.”

