Getting off the ground

ALTON — The Flights Coffee and Waffle Bar made an appearance at Simmons Hanley Conroy on March 24, serving waffles and a variety of coffees to hungry patrons.

Owner Holly Neeley says the grand opening of her business was March 18 at the Alton Main Street Small Town — Big World event downtown.

“We are excited about the concept of being on the move and participating in events,” Neeley said. “I want to build on the specialty coffee industry in this area and show people what good coffee is.”

Standing apart from both brick-and-mortar shops and traditional food trucks, her operation works out of a renovated camper, transformed into a quaint and homey stop for those looking for that perfect latte, cappuccino or espresso (using Coma Coffee based out of Richmond Heights, Mo.), or perhaps a Belgian waffle to satisfy a sweet tooth.

Currently operating under the restrictions of food truck regulations enforced by the Madison County Health Department, which limit appearances to temporary events and celebrations, Neeley says she looks forward to working with the county to come up with ways to expand her business opportunities.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter