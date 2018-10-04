Glen Carbon spa to celebrate 10th anniversary

Dr. Kristen M. Jacobs and Dr. Robert L. Wise

Since 2008, Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness in Glen Carbon has helped hundreds of residents feel their best inside and out — and just as importantly, helped the communities in which they live to be the best they can be.

The spa will celebrate a decade of serving the Metro East and the continued dedication of its loyal patients with a 10th anniversary party Wednesday, Oct. 10, which includes the unveiling of its new Fountain Club program.

A women’s health provider, Dr. Kristen M. Jacobs opened Ooh La La as an aesthetic medicine and preventive health practice in 2008. As the demand for quality anti-aging procedures grew over the next 10 years, so did Jacobs’ line of services, turning Glen Carbon into a destination for patients across the country looking for the ultimate in care. Today, Jacobs and her team offer the latest scientific and technological advancements in injectables, face and body contouring, skin rejuvenation, laser services, nutritional programs, and spa services. In 2010, her husband, Dr. Robert L. Wise, joined the practice to offer chiropractic, acupuncture and nutritional counseling for a whole-body approach to wellness.

Jacobs is an Allergan Medical Institute faculty member trainer and speaker and enjoys training other providers on injectables and the science of SkinMedica Skincare. She is also recognized as an elite provider and in the top one percent of all Allergan clinics in the country. In addition to their work with patients, Jacobs, Wise and the Ooh La La team believe in the overall health of the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon community and its residents. That’s why since opening its doors, Ooh La La has regularly supported the community and nonprofits, with a special focus on Edwardsville Neighbors in Need and Paint the Town Gold.

An anniversary party and a new loyalty program

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Ooh La La will host a public open house from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at its location at 110 Cottonwood Road in Glen Carbon. The event includes free mini HydraFacials (on a first-come, first-served basis), drawings for prizes, drinks and snacks, as well as an introduction to Ooh La La’s new Fountain Club loyalty program. The Fountain Club allows current and prospective patients to build a complete, customized treatment plan around their particular goals and budget, and set monthly payments that work best for them, leading to greater compliance with treatments and optimal results.

“There are many women who want to battle the effects of aging, but feel professional treatments are out of their reach financially,” Jacobs said. “At Ooh La La, we believe every person should be able to look and feel their best, even on a budget. Because of the incredible support of our patients over the past 10 years, we want to give them the opportunity to continue benefiting from the aesthetic services we provide and offer new patients the chance to experience how a complete wellness package can positively transform their confidence and overall well-being.”

Individuals who would like to learn more about the 10th Anniversary Party and The Fountain Club are invited to visit the website or call (618) 288-9117.

