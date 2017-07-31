Godfrey Walmart expands online grocery pickup

× Expand A Walmart customer selects dairy products in this stock photograph.

GODFREY — Grocery shopping is about to get easier for shoppers in the Godfrey area.

Walmart, the largest grocer in the U.S., is expanding its online grocery pickup service to its Walmart Supercenter location at 6660 Godfrey Road starting Wednesday. The Godfrey store will be the fourth Metro East location to offer online grocery pickup, following the Walmart Supercenter in Wood River and the Walmart Supercenter and recently opened Neighborhood Market in Collinsville. The free service enables customers to order groceries online and pick them up at their local Walmart store without leaving their cars.

“At Walmart, we have always been known for saving our customers money and, with services like grocery pickup, we are also saving them valuable time,” said Sarah Borgmann, local eCommerce market coach. “Our customers have told us that grocery pickup is a game changer. They are now able to complete their grocery shopping in a matter of minutes — between errands or on their way home from an after-school activity — without even unbuckling their seat belts.”

The service features 30,000 items, with more than 90 percent of customers choosing to add fresh meat, dairy, or produce to their baskets. Other top items selected by grocery pickup shoppers include after-school snacks, diapers and large dog food bags. All items are priced at the same low prices customers find in their local Walmart stores.

How it works

• Order and choose a pickup time: Customers visit walmart.com/grocery online or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their ZIP codes to select a local store and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they select a time to pick up their orders.

• Personal grocery shoppers fill the basket: Highly trained personal shoppers carefully select the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested.

• Pick up and go: Once a customer arrives at the pickup location, there will be reserved parking spaces marked in orange and a designated number to call to alert an associate. An associate will quickly retrieve the prepared order and load it into the customer’s car.

