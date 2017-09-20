Godfrey woman takes leadership role with national organization

The National Association of Legal Investigators on Wednesday announced the election of Region V Director Neeta McClintock of Godfrey.

The organization is the premier association for investigators, specifically those who gather evidence admissible in court. The legal investigator’s work preparing a case for trial is indispensable to the competent and successful trial attorney. Most law firms employ one or more legal investigator.

McClintock has more than 30 years’ experience as an investigator for law firms, insurance companies, and as a court-appointed investigator. A Closer Look Investigations LLC is a licensed private detective agency founded in 2008 in Alton. McClintock has been licensed in the state of Missouri since 2010.

“As Region V director, I look forward to communicating with members about NALI programs, meetings, membership participation and recruitment,” McClintock said.

The regional director forwards regional news to the editor of The Legal Investigator and the NALI News. In her role as Region V director, she will communicate with members in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Membership in the association enhances the abilities of legal investigators and supports members professionally throughout their careers. The nation’s top legal investigators mentor members in cities across the United States. Members can access the collective power of the association with a click of the mouse. To qualify for membership, an applicant must have a minimum of 24 months of documented full-time employment as an investigator in these fields.

For more information on becoming a member, visit nali.com. Information about A Closer Look Investigations LLC is available at (618) 466-8102.

