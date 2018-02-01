Gori named to 2018 Illinois Super Lawyers list

EDWARDSVILLE — Randy Gori, founding partner of Gori Julian & Associates P.C., was selected to the 2018 Illinois Super Lawyers list.

This honor is reserved for lawyers who exhibit excellence in their practice. Only 5 percent of attorneys in Illinois receive this distinction.

The selection method for Super Lawyers uses a patented multiphase process with peer nominations, evaluations and independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators and selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis. The intent is to create a reliable, comprehensive and varied listing of exceptional attorneys. The Super Lawyers resources help consumers in the selection of a qualified lawyer.

“I am pleased to be selected as a 2018 Illinois Super Lawyer,” Gori said. “Being affiliated with this organization, one that chooses attorneys from all firm sizes and over 70 practice areas in the U.S., is a wonderful resource for individuals in search of legal assistance.”

