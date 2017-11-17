Goulding’s Jewelers to close after 165 years in business

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Melissa Meske David Oberlink, owner of Goulding’s Jewelers, 219 East Center Drive, Alton, is retiring after 41 years. Goulding’s Jewelers was founded 165 years ago in 1852, and in 1972, David’s father, Vaughn, purchased the business. The store will close its doors permanently sometime after the holiday season and current inventory is depleted. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Goulding’s Jewelers is in the process of a Going Out of Business Sale, with up to 70 percent off all inventory, as its owner David Oberlink gets ready to retire. Sales are expected to continue through the holiday season, with the doors shuttered permanently sometime shortly after the end of the year. Prev Next

There are not too many retail stores who can boast keeping their doors open continuously for 165 years. Goulding’s Jewelers is one of those rare establishments that can brag like that.

However, it soon will close the doors on its business that first opened in 1852 on West Third Street in Alton’s downtown, as the owner looks toward retirement after 41 years in the industry.

Owner David Oberlink recently announced plans of his retirement and the store’s permanent closure first to his list of regular customers after, of course, his family, friends and store staff. These loyal customers were given the first chance for significant savings on remaining inventory in his store.

His father, Vaughn, purchased the store in 1972, and David worked alongside his father before becoming the owner.

Located across from Alton Square Mall’s main entrance at Ross Dress for Less, Goulding’s inventory sellout discounts throughout the store have been extended to the public, with savings up to 70 percent on remaining merchandise.

From its beginning, Goulding’s Jewelers has been built on a few simple goals, Oberlink said. “Sell the finest-quality diamonds and fine jewelry, give the highest level of personal service, and deliver the best value to every customer, every day.”

After 41 years, the longest tenure in the store’s history of ownership, Oberlink has made the decision to retire, saying, “You never know what tomorrow may bring and now is the time to go out, on top. My customers have always been a blessing and I will miss them all.”

“It’s been very emotional,” he added. “The emotions have surprised me. Customers have come in shocked. We’ve shared tears. They’ve asked me, ‘Where will I go now?’ Toward the end of the holiday season, I’ll be better able to answer that question, to make recommendations.”

Oberlink says he is not moving out of the area but plans to spend some time in Florida after the doors close. When he returns home, he’ll decide what’s next for him.

Store hours as the Going Out of Business Sale at Goulding’s Jewelers continues are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The store is closed on Sunday. For more information, stop in during regular hours or call (618) 465-6629.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter