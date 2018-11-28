Grafton Winery & Brewhaus to celebrate 10th anniversary

Celebrate Grafton Winery & Brewhaus’ 10th anniversary with food and drink specials, prize giveaways and live music from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, and 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2.

Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, 300 E. Main St., will mark its anniversary by featuring popular menu items from the winery’s restaurant along with a side of music from the Ivas John Band and Three Pedros. There will also be raffles for prizes, including winery merchandise, gift cards, and an overnight stay at the Hyatt in St. Louis.

Grafton Winery owners Mike and Lori Nikonovich planned the event to thank customers and staff. Since 2008, they have been producing some of the tastiest wine in the region. Starting at the downtown Grafton location, they developed peach, double berry, raspberry kiss, and apple crisp wines, just to name a few, in a small wine production facility which was open to the public. In 2009, the couple added the Grafton Brewhaus to its Grafton location, which included a wine tasting room and restaurant, creating their own take on craft beer.

Sitting just a few yards from the confluence of the Mississippi and Illinois rivers, the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus has developed wines that have won awards nationwide from the New York Fingerlakes International Wine Competition to the Illinois State Fair awards.

Grafton Winery expanded its operations in 2015 by planting 4 acres of grape vines and opening a second location, Grafton Winery: The Vineyards, 21028 Eckert Orchard Road in Grafton. The new location is now home to wine production and features a tasting room and event venue. Grafton Winery is now growing grapes for use in its wine production at the new site. The winery had its first crush of grapes in August 2017 and released both the Vidal Blanc and Vignoles wines in 2018.

Grafton Winery has been ranked the third-largest production winery in the St. Louis region by the St. Louis Business Journal.

Menu specials for both days include the black and bleu burger, burner melt, sweet potato fries, lobster mac ‘n cheese and chicken andouille Alfredo. The Ivas John Band will take the stage Saturday, Dec. 1, and Three Pedros will perform Sunday, Dec. 2.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter