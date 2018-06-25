Grafton winery named to TripAdvisor Hall of Fame

× Expand The festival is from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 18.

Grafton Winery & Brewhaus earned TripAdvisor’s Hall of Fame status after receiving the online travel review site’s Certificate of Excellence for five consecutive years.

Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, 300 W. Main St., has consistently garnered high reviews from customers and visitors over the years through TripAdvisor. The company issues Certificates of Excellence for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews during a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have a listing on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

“We are pleased that our customers have enjoyed their experiences at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus over the years and took the time to write about it on TripAdvisor,” said Mike Nikonovich, who owns the award-winning winery with his wife, Lori. “We work hard to create some great local wines and to deliver a comfortable and enjoyable customer experience.”

Grafton Winery expanded its operations in 2015 by planting a vineyard and opening a second location, Grafton Winery: The Vineyards, 21028 Eckert Orchard Road Grafton. The new location is now home to wine production and features a tasting room and event venue. Grafton Winery is now growing grapes for use in its wine production at the new site. The winery had its first crush of grapes in August 2017 and recently bottled its first batch of Vidal Blanc wine. This wine will be available for sale soon. Grafton Winery is also in the finishing stages of bottling its new Vignoles wine.

Grafton Winery produces award-winning wines and over the years more than 20 vintages have been developed, ranging from sweeter fruit wines, semi-sweet whites and reds, and dry whites and reds. All of Grafton Winery wines have won numerous awards nationwide ranging from the New York Fingerlakes International Wine Competition to the Illinois State Fair.

