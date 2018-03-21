Grand opening set for NXT Level Performance Institute

EDWARDSVILLE — NXT Level Performance Institute plans to open a new training facility this month. The grand opening will be Saturday, April 7, at 4792 Signature Industrial Drive.

The institute will serve as a resource for athletes, individuals, and families in a variety of capabilities, including sports performance, customized personal training, physical therapy, sports medicine, confidence training, nutrition, and more. It will also offer academic services, such as college placement assistance where an advising team works to match students with their ideal colleges.

“We are very excited to open this new location of the NXT Level Performance Institute and have the opportunity to continue to help individuals take control of their health, reach their goals, and ultimately lead their best lives,” said EJ Jones, the company’s CEO and director of athletic performance.

Jones is an Edwardsville High School standout, NCAA Division 1 Football All American, and N.A.S.M. certified trainer. He is joined by a team of elite personnel at the new center. In addition to its staff of top-notch certified trainers, the center will offer their athletes access to doctors, nutritionists, massage therapists, and more. Each training program is structured around the total development of an athlete, with an emphasis on health and safety.

The institute will also offer the Ball Hogg Academy, a sports program that educates and motivates players on and off the court through the life culture of basketball. Brandon Hogg, CEO and founder, was an All-State Standout for Edwardsville High School, played Division II basketball at Southern Indiana University, and received his bachelor of science degree in kinesiology. Hogg returned to the Edwardsville area after his successful international basketball career to begin the academy.

“My program is meant to educate, motivate, and inspire local athletes to achieve success in all aspects of their lives, most importantly in their education,” Hogg said. “I am so grateful to be back in Edwardsville and work with the NXT Level Performance Institute in taking individuals to the ‘next level.’”

For more information on NXT Level Performance and the new performance center, visit the website or call (618) 307-4567.

