Granite City man joins Cork Tree Creative

Edwardsville-based public relations and marketing firm Cork Tree Creative Inc. has announced the addition of Keagan Mouradian as a graphic designer.

Mouradian is a lifelong resident of Granite City and a 2016 graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a bachelor of science in graphic design. He brings a proven design background to the Cork Tree Creative team with experience creating content and collateral for housing and automotive industries in the St. Louis market. Since joining the business in July, Mouradian has hit the ground running with the firm’s diverse array of clients.

“With a can-do attitude and a keen eye for creativity, Mouradian is excited to be part of the Cork Tree Creative team,” creative director Jan Carpenter said. “He will be a remarkable asset for the firm’s current and future client base. We are happy to add a top-notch designer and creative mind to the team who will help propel Cork Tree Creative far into the future.”

Cork Tree Creative Inc., 138 N. Main St., Edwardsville, is owned by Carpenter and Laura Reed and has recently been awarded Best Marketing Firm and Best PR Firm by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. For more information, call (618) 656-7333 or visit the website.

