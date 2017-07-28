Granite City man joins mechanical contracting firm

Four new team members have joined mechanical contracting company Haberberger, including a Granite City resident.

Bob Willig has joined as vice president of sheet metal operations; Sherryle Waitrovich has been hired as service department administrative manager; Audrey Williams has joined the accounting department as assistant controller, and David P. Davis has joined Haberberger’s Virtual Construction and Technology Team.

Davis, of Granite City, has more than 17 years of experience in the mechanical design and construction industry, working on projects that include hospitals, medical research buildings, energy plants, universities and other developments. As one of the newest members of Haberberger’s Virtual Construction and Technology Team, he will be responsible for creating and implementing the BIM (building information modeling) models for the company’s clients.

For information about the company, call (314) 631-3324.

haberbergerinc.com

