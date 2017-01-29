Great Rivers, great grub

× Expand Photo by David Colburn Great Rivers Tap and Grill Head Chef Kenny Jaskiewicz and Food and Beverage Manager Matt Jones say they want to abandon the stigma of the upscale hotel restaurant in favor of a more modern and inviting hangout spot with a variety of signature menu items and rotating selection of craft beers on tap.

One of Alton’s newest restaurants doesn’t look to intimidate with pricey plates or a stuffy atmosphere. Located at Alton’s Atrium Hotel, formerly known as the Alton Holiday Inn, Great Rivers Tap and Grill aims to be your new hangout.

“We wanted to get away from the hotel restaurant mindset,” says Matt Jones, Great Rivers’ food and beverage manager. “There’s a stigma to being ‘upscale’ that the whole industry is starting to move away from.”

Strolling through the doors of Great Rivers at 3559-B College Avenue is the first clue — each table and booth invites without a shred of pretense. For Executive Chef Kenny Jaskiewicz, this allows for a direct focus on cooking up a variety of casual “shareable” entrées and appetizers to complement any conversation.

Jaskiewicz has been in the hotel restaurant scene since 1982, working for more than 20 years in the Sheraton Westport Plaza Hotel in St. Louis. “Two things draw me to food,” Jaskiewicz says. “I love the instant gratification of preparing food; it’s got to be quick. There’s also so much to it, and so much to experience. I like the ‘novelty’ of food and that there’s always something new out there.”

Among the signature menu items Great Rivers Tap and Grill offers are potato and cheddar pierogies, which Jaskiewicz says celebrates his Polish background; and duck breast fettuccine, which includes a seared medium-rare duck breast with crispy skin in a light sauce served with handmade pasta.

“Most of our items are handmade in-house,” Jaskiewicz says.

The menu also includes the Basin Street burger, comprised of a half pound of Hansen’s fresh ground chuck, grilled ham, creole sauce, brick cheese, onion confit and grilled shrimp on a house-made bun, ale-battered fish and chips, and jambalaya. Jaskiewicz says the menu will also be undergoing what he calls an “evolution” in the near future.

As a manager, Jones says he loves to see customer satisfaction, whether it be from finding a new food item or trying a craft beer for the first time. “We’re really focused on craft beers and whiskeys at the moment, which is why the taps are in the center of the room,” he says. “I enjoy the challenge of keeping up with new beers, switching out selections, and bringing in seasonals.”

Among the best sellers on tap are the Deschutes Mirror Pond Pale Ale and selections from Alton’s Old Bakery Beer Company. Jones says having selections from local microbrews appeals to out-of-town guests in search of the unique.

With the Atrium’s lobby construction complete, Great Rivers Tap and Grill is starting to catch more eyes. Both Jones and Jaskiewicz say they hope to “fill a niche” in Alton and be a valuable part of the local market.

“I don’t view other restaurants as competition,” Jaskiewicz says. “When you have more places to go out and eat in a city, it tends to make a bigger pie. I see Alton as a restaurant kind of place.”

With the kitchen open until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday — as well as karaoke and drinks served as late as 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays — Great Rivers Tap and Grill is a great new spot to unwind with old friends without fear of the bill.

greatriverstapandgrill.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter