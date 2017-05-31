Group to host domestic violence speaker

ALTON — The Alton Chapter of Women Empowering Women has announced that Laura Kroft, executive director for the Phoenix Crisis Center, will be the speaker for the June WEW meeting. The Phoenix Crisis Center is a domestic violence center, helping with legal and domestic violence issues. Kroft will be discussing this topic and sharing resources.

The goal of Women Empowering Women is to offer support and practical information that empowers, encourages, and inspires professional women. The group meets monthly and recently moved its meetings to the first Thursday of each month from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Senior Services Plus. 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton.

At each lunch session, attendees will have the opportunity to network, swap business and professional leads and needs, while expanding their professional and personal acumen through presentations being provided by women with subject expertise to share. Membership is free and open to all businesswomen in the Riverbend.

The chapter's next meeting will be Thursday, June 1. There is no cost to attend the meeting. Lunch will be available to purchase at the SSP Grill with proceeds going toward the Feed the Need organization. Reservations are appreciated. To attend, email wewillinois@gmail.com by Wednesday, May 31.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter