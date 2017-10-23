Hallmark and the holidays, here again

× Expand Photos by Melissa Meske The new Jan’s Hallmark store is open at Alton Square Mall.

With a soft opening Oct. 21, shoppers from throughout the region are excited to learn Hallmark has returned to Alton Square Mall, occupying the same retail space in the mall’s lower level that the former store filled.

While associates are still in training and product is still arriving, the new owners are happy to be back and eager to exceed customers’ expectations. Don Tschannen, owner of the mall location, is no stranger to Hallmark customers. Many may recall the years of gift-giving he and his staff once facilitated through his former Jan’s Hallmark store in Wood River.

“We will host our grand opening and open house on the first weekend of November,” said Eric Tschannen, the store’s retail operations manager. “This event, designed to kick off not only our new store in style but the holiday season at Hallmark as well, will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, November 3rd through the 5th. We are here to help satisfy our customers’ wants and needs for the holidays and every day.”

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. They will offer extended hours for the holiday season; those will be announced in conjunction with the grand opening and open house. For more information, stop by the store during regular hours or call (618) 462-9454.

