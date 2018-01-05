Halpin will soon move to its new home

After hosting an inventory clearance sale that began last fall on the heels of an announcement that the business was searching for a new home, Halpin Music Company of Alton will soon make the move to its new location.

Halpin Music will relocate to its new home at 88 Northport Drive, Alton, by early February. Until then, the store will continue to operate from its current location at 2375 Homer Adams Parkway.

“We plan to be moved by the beginning of February, and with minimal disruption,” owner Mark Landon said in a phone interview Jan. 4. He said the current building has already been purchased.

The new home for Halpin Music most recently housed Addus Evergreen Adult Day Care, but many locals will remember it as the former home of Madison County Employment and Training. Back then, if you turned left as you entered the building, you would enter the Madison County office, with the Illinois Department of Employment Security or “unemployment office” to your right.

When asked if customers would see any changes in Halpin Music with its new home, Landon said, “We will take a little more emphasis back to the school music program side of things. We will continue to sell and service band instruments and have a greater focus on school music program needs, instruments, sales and service. When people walked in before, they may not have even known we sold school band instruments.”

Landon said Halpin Music’s new home will also feature lesson rooms, a showroom, a recital hall and professional sound demonstration areas to enhance service to the store’s institutional and professional music customers.

“We hope when people see it all, they will think it’s really cool,” he said.

Plans for a firm opening date and related activities are still developing. Updates will be posted on the business’ Facebook page.

Vitamin World closes at Alton Square Mall

The latest store to permanently close at Alton Square Mall is Vitamin World. The Alton location was among a list of closing stores throughout the country first distributed in November 2017 via PRNewswire by liquidator Gordon Brothers.

Other stores in the St. Louis region affected by the closures include locations at South County Center at 302 South County Center Way and Taubman Prestige Outlets, 17057 N. Outer 40 Road in Chesterfield.

Reports indicate Vitamin World filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sept. 11, 2017, as part of a recapitalization strategy. The privately held vitamins and supplements retailer previously announced the closure of 51 of its 334 stores.

Title company relocates office

Edwardsville-based Madison County Title Co. on Jan. 5 relocated from its Main Street location to a new office at 600 County Club View, Suite 2.

The title company, recently purchased by Randy Gori, will continue to offer the same outstanding service with its knowledgeable staff unchanged.

“We have a new website, a new logo, and a new location,” Madison County Title Vice President Shannon Flanigan said. “We are excited to continue offering exceptional customer service to our clients but with a fresh new look for 2018.”

There are also plans to streamline processes and update computer systems, offering even faster services.

For information, call (618) 656-0400 or visit the website.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter