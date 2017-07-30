Hardware store to reopen Aug. 4

× Expand This stock photo shows a sign at a True Value store.

St. Peters True Value Rental of Edwardsville will hold its grand reopening with an 11 a.m. ribbon-cutting Aug. 4 at 804 Southwest Place.

Formerly Grand Rental Station, the store will return under the True Value moniker, a Chicago-based hardware cooperative with more than 4,000 independent retail locations worldwide.

St. Peters Hardware & Rental Inc. has been in business for almost 70 years, following Donald and Virgil St. Peters’ purchase of Bezdec Hardware in December 1947. With an original 19- by 33-foot building space, today’s locations in Alton and Edwardsville are both much larger and carry a much greater selection.

“True Value will provide us with more exposure and move us forward in the rental industry,” co-owner Dan St. Peters said.

St. Peters has owned and operated True Value Rental alongside his father, Dale, and uncle Doug since it originally opened in 2002.

The Edwardsville location has always been distinct from its Alton counterpart through its role of being what St. Peters describes as a “true rental store.”

“We rent equipment and party supplies to homeowners and contractors alike, be it lawn equipment, bobcats, tables, chairs, dishes, or silverware,” he said.

Rental categories include contractor, do-it-yourself (including concrete, construction, floor care, HVAC, lifts, paint sprayers, plumbing, hand and power tools, pressure washers and pumps, and automotive), landscaping, party and event supplies, wedding, and home and business. Lawn equipment is in high demand in spring and fall, and the store always finds success with its selection of jackhammers, pressure washers, carpet cleaners, tillers, thatchers and more.

St. Peters said the reopening will benefit longtime customers in two ways: the remodeling of the store’s showroom for the party and rental area, which will help customers see what the store has to offer; and the addition of a Stihl and outdoor products dealership that includes a new service station.

“We hired a mechanic who’s silver-certified with the Stihl company to assist with services,” St. Peters said.

Following the ribbon-cutting, customers will be invited in for lunch, have the chance to win door prizes, and watch live demonstrations of Stihl power products.

With a place in the Riverbend community for decades, St. Peters said — despite the change in name — regulars will be happy to know the St. Peters family will still own and operate the Edwardsville location.

For more information, call (618) 692-6960.

truevaluerental-il.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter