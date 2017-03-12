High school senior in the driver’s seat of new business

For Alton High School senior Charles Nasello, sharp business sense runs in his family.

Both his grandfather and uncle have owned Rigdon Sewer Services, and he paid close attention growing up.

“I’ve been around business my whole life, so I know how hard it is to own and operate a small business,” Nasello said.

Nasello applied to the Riverbend CEO program last year and attends meetings from 7:30 to 9 a.m. every morning before class. Under the guidance of his mentor, Carrollton Bank Regional President Steve Thompson, Nasello tours businesses and talks to local business leaders about their shortcomings and successes.

Nasello’s newly licensed business, Nasello’s Errand and Delivery Service, is already taking off. The concept is simple — residents who aren’t able to make it to the grocery store, pharmacy or restaurant can call Nasello and save themselves the hassle.

“Let’s say you’re at home and the car’s broken down or you just don’t want to go out, but you want Taco Bell,” Nasello says. “You call me and I’ll get Taco Bell, or anything like that. I’ll do any type of delivery, really. I’ve brought a document over to someone getting ready to go to the doctor before.”

The idea came naturally to the 18-year-old. Growing up, he’d often be asked to make a quick run to the store to grab milk and other essentials. He recognized the opportunity hidden in these tasks.

Nasello answers most calls from his grandfather’s house on Gillis Street. As a high school student, Nasello makes most of his deliveries after 2:20 p.m., but his family is fully on board with the business.

“There are times when I’m at school where I’ll transfer calls over to my aunt or grandma, and my aunt and cousins take care of the lunchtime deliveries that need to be done then and there. There’s always someone to assist or do the job if I’m not available.”

Nasello’s rates depend on service and miles.

“If you live somewhere like River-Aire or Gillis Street and you want groceries from Schnucks, it’s going to be $13,” he said. “Food delivery will be under $7 each time, though.”

For Nasello, the most rewarding aspect of the businesses is seeing who he helps.

“I did a job for someone on Brentwood who has trouble moving and one on Gillis for a woman who broke her neck,” he says. “I like helping people who are in situations that restrict them from going out and doing things they’d normally do.”

Nasello’s Errand and Delivery Service partnered with The Cookie Factory on Feb. 20 following a North Alton-Godfrey Business Council meeting. “Linda McCormick messaged me about working for them on Feb. 19, and we made our first delivery for them on Feb. 22,” Nasello says. “We’re currently doing desserts and soft drinks, but we’re going to get into their lunch specials and everything else a little down the road.”

Also a student-athlete, Nasello recently signed with Lewis and Clark to play soccer this fall.

“I’m definitely staying local,” he says. “I love this area and always have. My family’s always been very close to the Riverbend community and I want to continue to help.”

At the moment, Nasello’s main concern is getting his name out to the community. He thrives on the responsibility of calling the shots, doing the books and balancing profits.

“With the guidance and wisdom of my mentor and Riverbend CEO program, I haven’t had any major downfalls,” he said.

Nasello hopes to partner with assisted living facilities and other small Riverbend businesses and to continue working with Nasello’s Errand and Delivery Service as it evolves. With college fast approaching, Nasello is confident in his calling — to earn his business administration degree from a local campus.

For more information, call (618) 610-0225 or visit the business’ Facebook page.

facebook.com/nasellotheerrandboy

