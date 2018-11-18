Historic B&B to welcome its last guests

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Apple shows off “The Wolf,” a painting that inhabits the wall as you enter guest lodging known as The Cave.

Nestled near Seminary Street and just off College Avenue, behind the iconic Robert Wadlow life-size statue, there’s a circa 1880 Victorian frame home with more than its share of wonderful stories to tell.

Built by Richard Beardslee, its legacy has been carried forward by one of Beardslee’s own descendants since 1993. Soon, however, that chapter in the home’s story will too come to an end as Jackson House welcomes its last bed and breakfast guests Nov. 30.

Owner Hope Apple has decided to close the bed and breakfast on the last weekend of November and is selling the property as a private home. She will, however, remain an Alton resident herself, moving to a home she purchased on Main Street to share with her four-legged family — Sadie, Roxie, Greenly and H.C. — a family that has formed from her love of dogs and her unwavering support of a local animal shelter.

“Business has slowed,” Apple said. “It’s not horrible, but it’s not what it used to be. I’ve been thinking about closing for the last three years, and now it’s time. Over the years Jackson House has had a lot of repeat business, which I have really appreciated. It’s been very gratifying.”

“My business partner Eunice Perry and I opened Jackson House in October 1993,” Apple said. “We had an open house one weekend and took part in the annual Alton Historic Home Tour the next.”

Perry was in a serious automobile accident two years later, near Thanksgiving 1995, and never fully recovered from her injuries. She died in 1996.

Since then, Apple said others have stepped in and provided tremendous help as well.

“I’ve been very lucky to get the people who have worked with me here, including Janice Wright, who worked with the Alton visitor center for quite a while,” she said. “She worked practically full time for Jackson House; she passed away a few years ago.”

The home’s second owner was Apple’s grandfather, Thomas Jackson. He was a teacher at nearby former Western Military Academy, which was under the administration of relative Col. Albert Jackson.

Apple inherited the home in 1993 after the passing of her grandmother, Susie (Beardslee) Jackson. Apple grew up in the home and left her job as a reference librarian in the Chicago area to return and open Jackson House in 1993.

“When I inherited the home, my friends all encouraged me to come back to Alton from Chicago and make it into a bed and breakfast,” Apple said. “My dear friend Eunice said she’d like to do this with me, and that’s how it began.”

The main house’s Victorian graciousness has welcomed many guests over its 25 years, as has its second more rustic but still luxurious lodging option that also has retained its sense of past, known as The Barn. The Barn is original to the property, having once served as the horse and buggy barn for the main house.

The Cave, the third lodging option, is a cozy earth house with a mixture of modern, traditional, and natural elements that also has its own set of stories to tell, as evidenced from such features as the exterior wall with its original Mississippi Mud Factory artwork on display along with a distinctive framed piece Apple simply calls “The Wolf.”

“Stan Barth did most all of the creative renovations here at Jackson House,” Apple said. “The Barn was his first creation after his retirement. Former Midtown Restaurant owner Bob Metzger had suggested the idea that became The Barn, and he later said I needed another ‘barn.’

“That is how The Cave came to be. Since Alton is so hilly and is known for that, I thought a guest house built as an earth house would be appropriate on this hilly piece of land. I had Davis Caves near Bloomington do the shell of The Cave, and rough in the plumbing and wiring, but Stan did the rest.”

Prominent guests who stayed at the Jackson House include former Sen. Paul Simon and NHL player Brett Hull during his tenure with the St. Louis Blues.

Apple is selling the property as a private home, with Tarrant & Harman’s Ginny Becker as the listing agent. She hopes that someone local will step in and purchase it — someone who might better understand the home’s historic significance to its neighborhood and to Alton.

“I wouldn’t stop someone local from buying and continuing it as a bed and breakfast. But the name Jackson House, I’d rather it stay with me,” she said, with a soft smile.

More of the historic home’s story and beauty can be learned through its website. For more information, contact Becker at (618) 433-9436.

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske This is the view from the front walkway of the bed and breakfast known for decades as the Jackson House, 1821 Seminary St. in Alton. Built circa 1880, owner Hope Apple opened the respite for travelers in October 1993 with business partner Eunice Perry, who is deceased. Apple is closing Jackson House officially on Nov. 30 and will be selling the property as a private home, with hopes of finding a local buyer.

× Expand Apple reflects on decades of wonderful memories from the sitting room in the bed and breakfast’s main house.

× Expand Apple and Perry at an October 1993 open house to introduce the bed and breakfast to the Alton area

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske The Barn

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Entrance to The Cave

