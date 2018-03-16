Holland Construction Services president receives alumni award

Mike Marchal, president of Holland Construction Services, is the recipient of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s 2018 Construction Leadership Institute Alumni Leadership Award. The ceremony Friday, March 9, was part of the CLI Alumni Day and Graduation celebration.

Program co-directors Chris Gordon, associate dean of the SIUE School of Engineering, and Kristine Jarden, director of Executive Education in the SIUE School of Business, presented the award.

The award recognizes an outstanding graduate who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and service to the St. Louis area building community.

Marchal was a member of the institute’s 2006 class. An SIUE alumnus, he has more than 23 years of building industry experience. He joined Holland Construction in 1997 as a project manager. As president, he oversees construction operations and is involved in strategic planning and overall direction of the company. Marchal has been involved in many professional organizations and held positions in several community activities.

“CLI’s mission is to produce accomplished leaders, who will improve the processes and outcomes in the construction industry,” Gordon said. “Through his work in advancing the building industry, and his commitment to the building industry and community, Mike Marchal exemplifies our mission.”

Institute alumni representing 15 years of the program and the Class of 2018 participated in the festivities.

The institute is an executive education program jointly developed by SIUE’s School of Business and the School of Engineering’s Department of Construction. It brings together professionals from many sectors of the building industry.

“The CLI program is designed to align with leadership development needs of the rapidly changing building industry,” Gordon said. “The CLI Advisory Board takes an active role in helping to continuously update this unique and innovative leadership development program to develop future building industry leaders.”

Since the institute’s creation, approximately 370 emerging leaders and executives have benefited from the nine-week program that strengthens leadership, strategic thinking, communications and key management skills.

For more information on the Construction Leadership Institute, visit siue.edu/cli or call (618) 650-5440.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter